Harry Styles is best known for being a co-founder of the famous boy band, One Direction. The band set a record as the only boy band to release its first five albums in a calendar year. Even though they broke up, Harry Styles remains to be its most famous member. His style and zeal have earned him a legion of fans and a dime, hence the need to decipher Harry Styles' net worth.

Harry Styles net worth, age, career, daughter, girlfriend, age, album.

Source: Facebook

Harry Styles ventured into music at a tender age, and it was his mother's idea to participate in X Factor. Fate had it that he would meet a group in the competition, and together, they would form the world's most decorated boy band. As a solo rock singer, songwriter and actress, he has earned a hefty fortune in the entertainment industry. Details of Harry Styles' net worth account for his growth and his unquenchable zeal for success.

Harry Styles' profile summary

Full name: Harry Edward Styles

Harry Edward Styles Date of birth: 1st February 1994

1st February 1994 Age: 27 in 2021

27 in 2021 Place of birth: Redditch, Worcestershire, England

Redditch, Worcestershire, England Mother: Anne Twist

Anne Twist Father: Desmond

Desmond Sister: Gemma

Gemma Nationality: English

English Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actor and commercial model

Singer, songwriter, actor and commercial model Genre: Pop music, soft rock, Britpop, rock

Pop music, soft rock, Britpop, rock Instruments: Vocals

Vocals Labels: Syco, Columbia

Syco, Columbia Years active: 2010–present

2010–present Associated act: One Direction

One Direction Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Website: hstyles.co.uk

hstyles.co.uk Instagram: harrystyles

Harry styles' biography

The singer was born to an ambitious mother, and even though his parents divorced when he was seven, his mother ensured she raised a legend. Currently, he is the epitome of an uber successful pop singer.

Harry styles' age

Harry Edward Styles was born on 1st February 1994 in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. He is the son of Anne Twist, a landlady, and Desmond Styles, a finance worker. As of July 2021, he is twenty-seven years old.

Harry Styles' career

The talented singer auditioned as a solo contestant for the seventh series of X Factor, performing a rendition of Isn't She Lovely by Steve Wonder. He made it to the boot camp but did not progress to the next stage of the competition. The organizers ensembled Harry and four other contestants; hence, they qualified under the group stage, and Simon Cowell mentored them. It marked the birth of the iconic One Direction boy band.

Harry Styles in One Direction

One Direction members. Photo: @The X Factor (USA)

Source: Instagram

One Direction comprised Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. The group was Simon Cowell's last act in the competition, and they made it to the X Factor finals and finished in third place. The group signed a recording deal with Simon Cowell's Syco Records.

One Direction's debut album, Up All Night, and debut single, What Makes You Beautiful, were a great success, and Styles co-wrote three of the songs in the album. Their four preceding albums, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four, and Made in the A.M, topped the charts in the UK. In 2014, the group went for the Where We Are Tour, which became the highest-grossing tour by the group.

After the tour, Styles suggested they take a hiatus and not exhaust their fanbase; hence, the band took a break in 2016. They had set a record as one of the best-selling boy bands of all time and had accumulated several awards.

Harry Styles' albums

How many albums has Harry Styles released? Photo: @bogotownmarket

Source: Instagram

Harry Style signed a contract with Full Stop Management and Columbia Records to pursue a solo career in 2016. Months later, he launched Erskine Records, his label. For the rest of 2016, he took time to record his first solo single, Sign of the Times, which he launched in April 2017. The song peaked UK charts and drew a comparison between his style and that of David Bowie. He released his self-titled album in May 2017, and it topped the charts in Australia, the US and UK.

He also released two more singles, Kiwi and Two Ghosts. In May, he also released a film, Harry Styles: Behind the Album on Apple Music. In September 2017, he embarked on a tour to Australia, Europe, Asia, South and North America. In 2019, the second Harry styles album debuted, Fine Line.

Harry Styles' acting career

Apart from having a flourishing music career, Styles ventured into acting in 2017 when he featured as Alex in Dunkirk. These are the other movies, TV shows he has featured in,

Don't Worry Darling

My Policeman

iCarly

Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles at the BBC

The Late Late Show with James Corden

In 2018, he was the executive producer of Happy Together.

Harry Styles on Vogue

Harry Styles dressed up for Vogue. Photo: @Harry Styles

Source: Facebook

In 2020, the talented singer became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue for the December issue. However, he received criticism from conservative activists for dressing in a Gucci gown. However, he responded to the critics about the singer in a dress, saying,

To not wear [something] because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes. What's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like and that the lines are becoming more and more blurred.

Harry Styles' girlfriend

Is Harry Styles in a relationship? In 2012, he dated Caroline Flack and faced so much controversy since Caroline was fourteen years older. He briefly dated Taylor Swift. Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner were speculated to be dating in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Between 2017 and 2018, he was in a relationship with Camille Rowe, who inspired his Fine Line album.

Is Harry Styles married? On 16th July 2021, news about the singer marrying Olivia Wilde surfaced. The two are rumoured to have been dating since the beginning of 2021; hence, the speculations. However, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have not reacted to the allegations.

Harry Styles' daughter

Does Harry Styles have a daughter? Rumours about the singer fathering a baby have been making rounds on social media. While fans have been curious about the singer's relationship status and sexuality, others have been curious to know whether he has a kid. So, is Harry Styles a father?

According to Holly Grace Andrews, the alleged babysitter, Harry Styles has a beautiful princess called Darcy Anne Styles. The singer allegedly sired the baby with a fan during his One Direction X Factor days, and the baby's mother absconded her the responsibility to raise Darcy. Therefore, she dropped her off at the singer's door, and Harry Styles asked Holly Grace to help him raise her.

Harry Styles net worth

In the past five years, the singer has diversified his sources of income. Apart from his career as a musician and actor, he also runs a business. Harry Styles' merch is available on his website. So, is Harry Styles a billionaire? No, he is not as yet. His net worth is estimated at $80 million.

Harry Styles' net worth reflects the singer's ambition and how passionate he is about rock music. He has changed the trajectory of the genre, and his contribution and mark are unmatched.

