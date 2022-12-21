Where is Tacoma Simmons nowadays? The complete biography of DMX's son

Tacoma Simmons is an American music composer and is popularly known for being the son of the late rapper and actor Earl Simmons, who is professionally known as DMX. He spent most of his childhood around his father, who inspired him to venture into the music space.

The son of the famous rapper DMX has given access to a select few people on his Instagram account despite being in the entertainment industry. Here is what we found out about DMX’s son.

Tacoma Simmons' profile and bio summary

Full name Tacoma Simmons Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1999 Age 23 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Mount Kisco, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 cm Weight in kilograms 63 kg Weight in pounds 139 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Siblings Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, Praise Mary Ella Simmons Marital status Unmarried Occupation Music composer, Manager Education Fox Lane High School Net worth Approximately $100,000 Social media @tacomasimmons

Tacoma Simmons’s age

Tacoma Simmons is 23 years of age as of January 2023. He was born in New York City, where he spent most of his childhood. His star sign is Virgo, and he celebrates his birthday on August 27 every year.

Tacoma Simmons’s social media profiles

He is active on Instagram, and although his account is private, Tacoma has 848 followers as of January 2023. In his Instagram bio, he declared his love for his religion by stating that he is a disciple of Jesus Christ. Tacoma is not available on any other social media platforms besides Instagram.

Is Tacoma Simmons DMX’s son?

Tacoma is DMX’s son. Earl Simmons, popularly known by his stage name DMX, was an American rapper and actor. He was born on 18 December 1970 in Mount Vernon, New York, United States of America.

Earl has been featured in many films, such as Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 The Grave, and Last Hour. Reports state that in 2006 he starred in a reality television show titled DMX: Soul of a Man.

Earl Simmons’s contribution to the entertainment industry was enormous. Thus, his passing sent shockwaves in the industry. He passed away on 9 April 2021 in Westchester County, New York, due to inducing a substance that led him to suffer a heart attack. He was 50 years of age at the time of his death.

Was DMX on life support?

According to sources, he was on life support after being hospitalized for suffering a massive heart attack. His former manager told the media that DMX was in a vegetative state, requiring him to be put on life support.

DMX's lawyer, Murray Martin, was quoted in the New York Times to have explained DMX as someone who uniquely expressed his pain and suffering. “He truly is reflective of a whole segment of our society whose pain and suffering go unrecorded”, Richman stated.

Where did DMX live when he died?

At the time of his passing, DMX lived at his home in White Plains, New York City, United States of America. It has been reported that after he was in a coma for a while, his family decided to remove him from life support. DMX passed away without leaving a will behind, and his children petitioned the court, seeking to be in charge of his estate, which is alleged he had accrued debt for.

Tacoma Simmons’s net worth

Tacoma has an unverified net worth of approximately $100,000 which he has earned from his different work positions.

Tacoma Simmons’s occupation

Furthermore, he is said to be a music composer and a manager at Guitar Center. However, in-depth information has yet to be found regarding the music he composed or when he started his job at Guitar Center.

Tacoma Simmons’s height

Reports suggest Tacoma is 5 feet 9 inches and 175 centimetres. In terms of his physique, he is slim and weighs 63 kilograms.

Who is Tacoma Simmons’s mother?

His mother is Tashera Simmons, an American actress born and raised in Yonkers, New York City. Tashera has starred in television shows like Couples Therapy and Sister Wives Confidential. She is also a founder of multiple non-profit organizations whose aim is to empower women and help those who are unprivileged.

Tashera has been an executive producer for Never Die Alone, a crime-thriller film about the return of a ruthless narcotics dealer. The film was initially released on 19 January 2004 and starred DMX as the protagonist.

Does DMX have a daughter?

DMX has a daughter named Praise Mary Ella Simmons. Praise was born on 18 April 2005 in Texas, USA and is recognized as the only daughter of the late Earl Simmons and Tashera Simmons. As of 2022, Praise was 17 years of age, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Who are DMX’s children?

From his marriage with Tashera, DMX has four children: Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise Mary Ella Simmons. While from his other affairs, he has had over ten children. The names of those known are Sasha, Sonovah Juniour, Aliyah, Aidyn and K’ydn.

Who was DMX’s wife?

His ex-wife is Tashera Simmons whom he has four children with. Tashera and the late DMX were high school sweethearts, and they married in 1999. Their marriage, as reports state, was strong but not without challenges.

For Tashera, the exposure she received by being DMX’s wife and the scrutiny it came with was overwhelming. Adding to these were her then-husband’s multiple arrests and narcotics issues. Tashera filed for divorce in 2012, and it was finalized in 2014.

Tacoma Simmons is a young man whose career in the music industry recently began. With this in mind, it is clear that he has already taken a step in following where his father has left off.

