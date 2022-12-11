Who is Brytnee Ratledge (actress)? Age, boyfriend, height, movies, net worth

Brytnee Ratledge is a famous American actress, singer, and model. She is highly renowned for her roles in several well-known films, including The Au Pair Nightmare (2020), Sorority Secrets, and many others. She is also a singer.

Brytnee Ratledge ia an ctress, singer and model. Photo: @brytneeratledge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In addition to acting in films, Brytnee Ratledge is well-known for the video Truth/Dare, which was presented by the Gentlemen Bastards and dropped on the 7th of November 2016. Additionally, she made numerous TV appearances, which helped her gain a lot of fame.

Brytnee Ratledge's profiles and bio

Full name Brytnee Nychelle Ratledge Gender Female Date of birth 17th of November 1995 Place of birth Albuquerque, New Mexico, The United States Age 33 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) Weight 65 kilograms (143 pounds) Body measurements 34-26-34 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Parents Matthew Ratledge and Christee Witt Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Occupation Actress, singer, and model Net worth $5 million Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Brytnee Ratledge?

She was born on the 17th of November 1995. As of 2022, Brytnee Ratledge's age is 33 years. Her star sign is Scorpio.

Where is Brytnee Ratledge from?

She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in The United States. She is of American nationality and Caucasian ethnicity. Her hometown is, however, Clovis, New Mexico.

Brytnee Ratledge's parents are Matthew Ratledge and Christee Witt. Details of whether she has siblings are not known. She went to Clovis High School after which she joined college.

Career

Brytnee is an actress and singer. She has described herself as a 'Seeker of truth, teller of stories, and singer of songs' on her Instagram. Brytnee wanted to become an actress when she was only 7 years old. She had much support from her parents. Then, in 2011, her debut film, The Last Stand, which was a supporting role for her, was released.

Then, she decided to pursue a career in Hollywood films and television and began to struggle. After that, she was cast in other movies, including Bromance (2017) and Stalked By My Ex (2017), in which she portrayed the characters of Olivia and Sarah, respectively.

She has appeared in a variety of television shows as well, including Graves, Mind Pollution Gaming, Longmire, and many others.

Brytnee Ratledge's movies and TV shows

She has appeared in many films and series including,

Au Pair, The

Sorority Secrets

14 Cameras

Stalked By My Ex

Model Citizen

A Mother's Crime

Cry Macho

The Long Dumb Road

Only the Brave

Longmire

Frankie Meets Jack

Willa

Danger

Undying

Bromance

Why I Run

I See You

Somewhere on the Side of the Road

The Neighborhood: Part Four

Who is Brytnee Ratledge's boyfriend?

The actress has maintained her personal life out of the limelight. She is currently dating a man whose identity she is yet to reveal. From her Instagram page, the pair are seen together in their various adventures.

The actress with her boyfriend and dog. Photo: @brytneeratledge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

They have a dog called Maisel, which is white in colour with dark brown spots. Maisel even has his own Instagram account where he is described as Brytnee 's best friend.

What is Brytnee Ratledge's height?

She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches, which is about 170 centimetres. She also weighs 65 kilograms or 143 pounds, and her body measurements are 34-26-34 inches. Brytnee's hair is dark brown and her eyes are black.

Social media presence

The actress is active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she posts much about her life and ongoing projects. Brytnee Ratledge's Instagram has 7,976 followers.

What is Brytnee Ratledge's net worth?

Ratledge has had much success in her career as an actress, model and singer. She has a net of $5 million.

Brytnee Ratledge has made a big name for herself as an actress and singer. From her social media posts, she loves going on adventures and spending time with her dog.

READ ALSO: Who is Alina Golovkin? Age, children, spouse, height, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Alina Golovkin. She is the spouse of boxing legend Gennady Golovkin. She is a native of Kazakhstan, and not much is known about her.

The couple had a son and a daughter after their wedding in 2007.

Source: Briefly News