Who is Stanzi Potenza? Age, boyfriend, podcast, career, education, net worth

Stanzi Potenza is a media personality, singer, actress, American comedian, social media influencer and celebrity. Her rise to fame was not something she planned for, but when it came, the talented artist was prepared and gradually grew what most people would have termed luck into success. Nowadays, she is a full-time content creator and posts between two to six videos on her TikTok and YouTube pages weekly.

Stanzi Potenza's rise to started began after she started posting short videos on social media platforms. Photo: @stanzipotenza on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Stanzi Potenza? She is an artist whose ability to métamorphosise into various characters has been described as impressive by the millions of subscribers on her YouTube and TikTok channels. In addition, her ability to sync a humorous war between God's assistants and Satan's subordinates into short videos has earned her a large social media following.

Profile summary

Full name Stanzi Potenza Nickname The sketch comedian from hell Gender Non-binary/Gender Fluid/Gender Neutral Date of birth 17 October 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Boston, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Gray Siblings Nella Marital status Single Education University of Massachusetts Boston, William Esperanto Studios in New York Profession Media personality, singer, actress, American comedian, entrepreneur, social media influencer and celebrity Social media accounts Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

How old is Stanzi Potenza?

Stanzi Potenza's age is 27 years as of 2022. She grew up in Massachusetts, US, alongside her siblings, the youngest being Nella. Stanzi bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, in 2018. She also attended the William Esperanto Studios in New York in 2019 for six weeks of intensive training in acting.

When is Stanzi Potenza's birthday?

The multitalented artist celebrates her birthday on 17 October every year. She was born on 17 October 1995 in Massachusetts, United States of America.

Potenza began her content creation after she got stuck in Boston during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Photo: @stanzipotenza on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Stanzi Potenza's real name?

The social media celebrity's birth-given name is Stanzi Potenza, although she goes by different names, the most common being The sketch comedian from hell on social media.

Career

The sketch comedian from hell has always felt at home in acting since she was five. This love for dramatising began after her parents divorced. Her mother would take her and the other siblings to the theatre when the babysitters did not show up. She began to develop a keen interest as she watched the actresses change in the costume room, and before long, Stanzi started to appear in some plays.

After graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, the comedian decided to hone her acting skills by taking acting lessons at the William Esperanto Studios in New York. She planned to return to her hometown in Massachusetts after this. Still, she got stuck in Boston because of the lockdown that grew out of the necessity to curb the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. This was the beginning of everything Stanzi is currently popularly known for on the internet.

Stanzi started sharing 60 seconds of comical skits on TikTok to overcome boredom and use the advice of friends who believed she could make a career out of standup comedy. The content received positive feedback from her audience, and before long, she posted several videos in a week while gaining more followers.

The sketch comedian from hell now produces several short videos for her teeming fans. Some of the series include:

Heaven and Hell;

Family Dinners;

Makeup;

TokTober;

Civil War Love;

Duke Blackwell;

Auntie Stan;

Call Out News;

Kidnapping Series.

Stanzi Potenza's ex-boyfriend

The social media celebrity is not known to mix her private life with her career as a content creator, which means many people do not know her dating history. However, Stanzi insinuated that she had a partner, a musician who wrote a whole album about her. She has refused to give out the ex's name and the album.

Social media presence

Stanzi Potenza's TikTok followers are around 3.6 million, and she has garnered over 180 million likes on her videos as of 13 December 2022. As her popularity grew on TikTok, so did her network, and she got life-changing advice from another content creator, Hassan Khadair, on exploring the YouTube platform.

The content creator now has close to 1.5 million subscribers on her self-titled YouTube channel. She has posted over 500 videos and garnered almost 650 million views.

Stanzi Potenza's Podcast journey is also an essential aspect of her career as a content creator. She hosts a podcast series titled What Fresh Hell is This? and treats her audience to a good laugh.

However, Stanzi Potenza's Twitter following pales in comparison to other platforms. She has less than 50,000 followers on the platform as of 13 December 2022.

Net worth

Stanzi's exact net worth is unknown, but it can be confirmed that she has created multiple sources of income for herself. Her popularity has helped her sign endorsement deals with brands, some of whom she models for.

She is also an entrepreneur and has an online merchandise store where customised products like Stanzi Potenza's jacket are sold. These jackets have various inscriptions that can be associated with her series.

An outsider may think that Stanzi Potenza became a social media celebrity overnight, but she did a lot of work to get to where she is today. She did not limit herself to sketch comedy alone but also had to learn how to edit her videos, although she now has a whole team working with her.

READ ALSO: Madeline Robbie Schneider's bio, age, career, profile, net worth

In a published article on Briefly.co.za, Madeline Robbie Schneider is a celebrity kid whose popularity in the media lies on her father's status in the American entertainment industry.

Most of the findings about her are gleaned from the interviews granted by the adults in her immediate family and people's posts about her on social media pages.

Source: Briefly News