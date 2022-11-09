Madeline Robbie Schneider's bio, age, career, profile, net worth

Madeline Robbie Schneider is a celebrity kid whose popularity in the media lies solely on her father's status as one of the most influential actors and comedians in the American entertainment industry. It is still being determined whether she is keen on following in her father's footsteps in the industry as she is still a child whose future endeavours could vary with personal interests.

Rob Schneider and his family. Daughters Maddy and Miranda and his wife Patricia Azarcoya Arce. Photo: @iamrobschneider (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Madeline Robbie Schneider's biography details information about her parents, their occupation, and her siblings. Most of the findings about her are gleaned from the interviews granted by the adults in her immediate family and from the posts about her that these folks share on their social media pages.

Madeline Robbie Schneider's profiles

Full name Madeline Robbie Schneider Nickname Maddie, Maddy Gender Female Date of birth 14 September 2016 Age 6 years (2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 3' 4" Height in centimetres 102 Weight in pounds 66 Weight in kilograms 30 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Patricia Azarcoya Arce Father Rob Schneider Siblings Elle King (half-sister) and Miranda Scarlett (biological sister) Relationship status Single

Who is Rob Schneider's daughter?

Madeline Robbie Schneider (aged 6 in 2022) was born on 14 September 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She has an older sister named Miranda Scarlett and a much older half-sister named Elle King from her father's previous marriage.

There is no explicit information about Maddy's education. However, some of the posts shared by her father on his social media pages suggest that she is still in her elementary years at school.

Who are Madeline Robbie Schneider's parents?

Madeline is one of the daughters in the union between Patricia Azarcoya Arce and Robert Michael Schneider, popularly known by his stage name Rob Schneider. Her parents are popular for their respective contributions to the entertainment industry, but her father is the more famous of the two.

Born Robert Michael Schneider on 31 October 1963, Madeline's father is an American actor, comedian, and screenwriter who is one of Saturday Night Live legends with his sketch comedy series. He has been featured in popular comedy movies, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Benchwarmers, and Big Stan.

Who are Rob Schneider's kids?

Robert has three children from his three marriages. Two are from his current wife, Patricia, and one, musician Elle King from his first wife, London King. His three-year marriage to Helena did not produce any children.

Tanner Elle King

Tanner Elle King (aged 33 in 2022) was born on 3 July 1989. Her parents divorced approximately a year after her birth. She lived with her mother, an actress and model at the time, and Elle King soon became popular for her eye-catching exploits in the entertainment industry. Nowadays, she is a renowned American actress, songwriter, television personality, and singer. She mostly sings in soul, country, rock, and blues.

Miranda Scarlett Schneider

Miranda Schneider (aged 10 in 2022) was born on 16 November 2012. She is the first of the two girls Rob shares with Patricia Azarcoya. She has been featured in some movies and series alongside her parents.

Madeline Robbie Schneider

This is the youngest of Robert's children, as she is only six years old. She is usually featured on her parents' and her older half-sister's social media pages.

Madeline Robbie Schneider's career

As a six-year-old in 2022, Maddie's profession is far from being decided, and it is still being determined whether or not she will be involved in the family's traditional profession in entertainment. Her older siblings are already involved in the industry with some movie credits, so it would not be out of place to say that she might test the waters of the movie or music industry.

Madeline's parents, Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Madeline Robbie Schneider's net worth

Like most children in her age range, Maddie is not working and is free of any financial responsibility. According to sources, her celebrity father is $8 million rich, while her mother is rumoured to have a financial worth estimated at $1 million.

Who is Rob Schneider's wife?

Robbie is married to Patricia Azarcoya Arce, and they have been together since 2011 despite the 20 plus years age difference between them. She is the mother of two of his kids. However, Patricia is not Rob's first experience with marriage. He has been married twice, first to London King between 1988 and 1990 and to Helena Schneider between 2002 and 2005.

Who is Elle King's dad?

Rob Schneider is the father of popular musician Elle King. She is the child from Rob's union with London King. It was made public in 2021 that she was expecting her first child with tattoo artist Dan Tooker. She gave birth to a boy on September 1, 2021.

Madeline Robbie Schneider is the last-born daughter of Rob and Patricia Schneider. Being raised with her sister, Miranda, she enjoys the financial and social security that comes with being the child of celebrity parents.

Source: Briefly News