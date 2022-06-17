Little known facts about Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas, Dorothy Dandridge's daughter

Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas is the only daughter of Dorothy Dandridge, a famous American singer and actress who passed away in 1965, and her late father, Harold Nicholas, a renowned dancer. So, what happened to Dorothy Dandridge's daughter?

American actress and singer Dorothy Dandridge (1923 - 1965), circa 1955. Photo: Bettmann

Unfortunately, Dorothy Dandridge's daughter spent almost her entire life with caretakers in a mental institution. Her father, Nicholas, was a famous dancer and a member of the world's most excellent tap-dancing pair known as the Nicholas Brothers. What happened to their child, Suzy?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas Year of birth September 2, 1943 Place of birth Los Angeles, California Year of death 2003 Age at time of death 60 years Cause of death Brain damage known as cerebral anoxia Gender Female Mother Dorothy Dandridge Late mother's profession American singer and actress Father Harold Nicholas Late father's profession Dancer Aunt Vivian Dandridge

Who is Dorothy Dandridge's child?

Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas was born on September 2, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to her parents Dorothy and Harold. In 1963, her late mother appeared on The Mike Douglas Show, right after being the first black actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award. During the show, she revealed a dark secret she had kept for a long time.

Dorothy Dandridge spending time with her daughter Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas. Photo: @Olas_Truth

My daughter had a brain injury at birth. I could sense that something was wrong when she was about two years old.

Dorothy was an upcoming young actress in 1943 residing in Los Angeles. She was newly married to her husband, Harold Nicholas. She was also expecting their first and only child together.

Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas age of death

It is believed that she died in 2003. Some other reports indicate that she is still alive and in a mental health facility.

Her mother went into labour, while at her sister-in-law's house, on September 2, 1943. Her husband was away with the car to play golf, and the delay in giving birth resulted in oxygen cutting off Harolyn's brain. The result was catastrophic as it led to permanent brain damage.

They presumed she was a normal child during the first year of the child's life. Not after her second birthday did they realize something was wrong. She could not speak even though her age mates were doing so.

Screen star/singer Dorothy Dandridge wearing a white fur wrap in undated publicity still. Dorothy was the singing star of the 1954 film "Carmen Jones." Photo: Bettmann

They took Harolyn to a child psychoanalyst who presumed that both parents travelled much for work and thus, had inflicted psychological damage on their child. Later, they took her to a doctor who noticed something was wrong with the child.

She suffered from brain damage known as cerebral anoxia, a condition developed at birth. Unfortunately, it also meant that Harolyn would have a challenging and complicated life. The doctor told Dandridge;

Mrs. Nicholas, your daughter has brain damage; the best thing for you to do is give her up and have another.

The doctors convinced Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas's parents to give her daughter up to receive better care. Despite her career thriving, her personal life was crushing, and she, too, was dying inside. In 1954, she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Carmen Jones, despite facing racism challenges.

In 1963, Dorothy was declared bankrupt and would sometimes be unable to pay her daughter's care fee resulting in her being dumped back to her. Finally, financial circumstances forced her to commit her daughter to a state institution for care.

Who is Dorothy Dandridge's father?

Little known facts about Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas, Dorothy Dandridge's daughter. Photo: @SpacewomanR

She was born to her mother, Dorothy Dandridge, and father, Harold Nicholas, in 1943. She was mentally challenged due to brain damage suffered at the time of birth.

Her father abandoned them when she was barely five years old. Dorothy Dandridge and Harold Nicholas had met at a cotton club in Harlem in 1938. Her parents married on September 6, 1942. Harolyn was born on September 2, 1943, and she was the only child the couple had together.

Harold is alleged to have cheated on her mother numerous times with multiple women. The couple divorced, and Dorothy was married by Jack Denison.

What happened to Dorothy Dandridge's daughter Harolyn?

Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas's cause of death is severe brain damage which she suffered from the time of her birth. The condition prevented her from speaking or even recognizing her parents.

Dorothy Dandridge's mysterious death

American actors and sisters Dorothy (1922 - 1965) and Vivian Dandridge (right) wave as they arrive at the New York premiere of director Otto Preminger's film, Carmen Jones. Photo: Hulton Archive

Harolyn's mother died a mysterious death in West Hollywood, California. Her lifeless body was found on September 8, 1965, and the cause was concluded due to be a drug overdose. She died at the age of 42. Her funeral was held on September 12, 1965, at the Little Chapel of the Flowers. Dorothy had one sister known as Vivian Dandridge.

The daughter of Dorothy Dandridge, Harolyn Suzanne Nicholas's story remains heartfelt to the world. Her life was full of pain and challenges, having been born with brain damage.

