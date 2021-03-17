Rouba Saadeh is a secretive Lebanese lady who married the famous erotic film actor Michele Morrone in 2014. If you watch Netflix regularly, you more than likely have stumbled upon 365 Days, which was released in June 2020. The erotic Polish film took the highest spot on Netflix's Top Ten chart. In this article, we find what there is to know about the woman, Rouba Saadeh, who married the star of the explicit movie.

Rouba Saadeh was Michele Morrone's wife between 2014 and 2018. Photo: @roubasaadeh on Instagram (modified by author)

Rouba Saadeh is among the people who rose to stardom due to their celebrity spouses. Before she met Morrone, the fashion designer was living a low-key life. However, their marriage saw her become a favourite for many people, especially Morrone’s fans. Unfortunately, their separation shocked many who thought they were a match made in heaven.

Rouba Saadeh's profile summary

Birth name Rouba Saadeh Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Current residence Beirut, Lebanon Nationality Lebanese Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-97 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Manolia Mano Saadeh Siblings Two (Abir Saadeh) Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Michael Marino Children Marcus, Brado Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, stylist Instagram @roubasaadeh

Rouba Saadeh’s bio

The fashion designer was born and brought up in Beirut, Lebanon. Her mother's name has been revealed to be Manolia Mano Saadeh, while that of her father remains a mystery. Additionally, she has two siblings, but only one of them is known to the public – Abir Saadeh (sister).

Rouba Saadeh's age

Rouba Saadeh's birthday is on 15 April and she was born in 1987. Her age is 35 as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aries. After marrying the star of Netflix's famous 365 Days, she rose to fame.

Educational background

Rouba attained her high school diploma from Notre Dame de Jamhour (NDJ) in 2004. In 2004, she went to Lebanese American University (LAU), where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Design with an emphasis on Digital Media.

In 2009, she returned to Lebanese American University to further her studies. Two years later, she graduated with a Master's in Business Administration. Much later, in 2012, she went to Istituto Marangoni, where she attained her post-graduate diploma in Fashion Design.

Michele Morrone's ex-wife on a holiday with the actor. Photo: @roubasaadeh on Instagram (modified by author)

Rouba Saadeh is not a new name in the world of fashion and design. She boasts significant experience in the field dating back to 2008. She has professionally been in the fashion industry since 2009.

Between April 2009 and December 2011, she was a graphic web designer for Alfa-MIC1. In September 2013, she became an assistant head of the design team (Haute Couture & Pret-a-Porter) at Elie Saab. After five months of working at Elie Saab, she quit her job to start her company.

In September 2013, she founded Le Paradis Des Fous. Le Paradis Des Fous translated means Paradise of Crazy, and their artwork compliments the name. Rouba is the CEO of this designer-based concept store in Lebanon that gathers talents and arts worldwide and displays unconventional, exotic, and innovative creations.

The boutique specializes in selected pieces of each design from Milan, Paris, London, New York, Tokyo, Athens, and Beirut. According to her LinkedIn profile, the designer-based concept store operated until December 2014. Additionally, between 2008 and 2021, she was a freelance graphic designer.

In 2019, Rouba returned to Elie Saab, a high-end fashion and design luxury clothing brand. Since then, she has held various positions at the company – ready-to-wear coordinator (June 2019 to August 2021), ready-to-wear studio supervisor (August 2021 to Jan 2020), and ready-to-wear manager (Jan 2022 to present).

What is Rouba Saadeh's net worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. She has primarily earned this wealth through her fashion and design ventures. She also, at some point, owned a designer concept company.

Who is Rouba Saadeh's husband now?

In 2014, Rouba Saadeh married Michele Morrone or , and the two welcomed their first son, Marcus Morrone, on 24 September 2014. Their second son, Brando Morrone, was born on 1 September 2017.

Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh divorced in 2018. Rouba Saadeh's kids, Marcus and Brando, are often seen on her social media accounts. The ex-couple seems to have an amicable relationship and co-parent their kids.

Are Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh back together?

The ex-couple have been seen together in several instances since their divorce. As a result, some people speculate that they are an item again. Reports reveal that this is not the case.

Rouba is a mother of two boys, juggling more than two jobs. When you read through the comments left by her newfound global followers, it is clear that many of them would like her to pair up with Morrone. In the videos often posted on their social media pages, the two still actively co-parent their kids. Also, Michele Morrone continues to comment on Saadeh's Instagram posts.

Michele Morrone and Rouba Saadeh's children. Photo: @roubasaadeh on Instagram (modified by author)

They have retained their friendship since 2018. Additionally, the ex-couple have not deleted pictures of each other from their respective social media pages.

Where does Michele Morrone live now?

The actor lives in Italy. He has been helping his ex-wife to raise their two boys and creating artwork through modelling, acting, and making music. Who is Michele Morrone dating? The 365 Days actor is currently single according to tabloids.

Rouba Saadeh's height and weight

Rouba is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She also weighs around 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Additionally, she has brown hair and eyes.

Indeed, Rouba Saadeh is a diligent and determined lady. She has been working at Elie Saab since 2019. Her star continues to shine brighter even after separating from her celebrity ex-husband. The ex-couple is currently co-parenting their two sons.

