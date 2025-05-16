Who is Veer Pahariya? Meet the rising star of Bollywood's 'Sky Force'

Since the action drama Sky Force hit the screens, it has received widespread acclaim, especially for newcomer Veer Pahariya, who shared the screen with Akshay Kumar. Though it marked his first major role, acting has always been his passion. When reflecting on his upbringing, he shared:

It was my lifelong dream to become an actor.

Veer Pahariya is famous for starring in Bollywood's Sky Force. Photo: @veerpahariya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut as an Indian Air Force pilot in Sky Force , portraying a pivotal role in a classified military mission.

as an Indian Air Force pilot in , portraying a pivotal role in a classified military mission. He was born to businessman Sanjay Pahariya and producer Smruti Shinde and is the maternal grandson of veteran politician Sushilkumar Shinde.

and producer Smruti Shinde and is the maternal grandson of veteran politician Sushilkumar Shinde. He dated actress Sara Ali Khan, co-founded a gaming startup and explored music before transitioning into acting.

Profile summary

Full name Veer Pahariya Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New Delhi, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Southeast Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 72 kg (158 lbs) Body measurements in inches 40-32-14 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Smruti Sanjay Shinde Father Sanjay Pahariya Siblings 1 School Dhirubhai Ambani International School University Regent's University London; Northeastern University, Boston Profession Actor, model, entrepreneur, music producer Net worth ₹50 lakh ($60,000) Social media Instagram

Who is Veer Pahariya?

Veer Pahariya is an Indian actor, entrepreneur, and music producer who made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force (2025) alongside Akshay Kumar.

Though recognised for his political lineage, he has always wanted to be known for his passion for acting. In a 2025 interview with Filmfare, he recalled his early dream:

I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want this [acting]. When I was about five years old, I used to collect Filmfare magazines. I still have them in my collection...These were my early memories. Then, I visited a film set and something just clicked within me. I made it my goal to turn this [acting] into my lifelong passion.

Facts about Veer Pahariya. Photo: Aalok Soni on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Veer Pahariya's educational background

The actor studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and earned a degree in Global Financial Management from Regent's University, London. He also trained in theatre in the U.S. before pursuing his career in Bollywood.

Why is Veer Pahariya famous?

The actor gained fame for his debut role in Sky Force, where he portrays Squadron Leader T. Krishna Vijaya "Tabby." According to IMDb, before Veer Pahariya's role in the movie, he worked behind the scenes on Bhediya as an assistant director and body double for Varun Dhawan.

In an Instagram post, he shared how fulfilled he fills seeing his acting dreams finding expression. In his words:

Today, I take my first step into a journey that’s been built on countless dreams, relentless hard work and the unwavering support of those who believed in me. Grateful beyond words to my mentors, my family, friends, and every single person who made this possible.

Bollywood debutante actor Veer Pahariya during the Stars in the City session at HT City in January 2025. Photo: Anurag Mehra/Hindustan Times

Source: Getty Images

Who are Veer Pahariya's parents?

Veer Pahariya’s father is businessman Sanjay Pahariya, while his mother, Smruti Sanjay Shinde, is a media entrepreneur and co-founder of Sobo Films. She is also the daughter of Sushilkumar Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union Home Minister.

His parents separated in 2008 but continued co-parenting Veer and his brother, Shikhar. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Veer reflected on the impact of the separation:

I felt ashamed to go to school and didn’t have many friends. I think we all go through trauma at some point in life, and we should talk about it. For me, therapy and acting workshops have helped a lot. I still believe in love and marriage.

Are Shikhar and Veer Pahariya twins?

The Pahariya brothers are not twins. Though they share a close bond, Shikhar is the younger sibling, born on 3 April 1996. While the two co-founded Indiawyn Gaming, Shikhar focused on business and built a strong presence in polo.

Veer Pahariya and his mother. Photo: @veerpahariya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Veer Pahariya's girlfriend?

The rising Bollywood star is reportedly single. In 2016, he was in a relationship with actress Sara Ali Khan, but they parted ways after a year. Despite this, he told NEWS18 that she was supportive while they starred in Sky Force:

She (Sara) was very sweet. She was very helpful. She has a lot of experience in the industry already, so she did help me a lot, and I’m very grateful. Thank you, Sara.

He has been rumoured to be linked to several other women, including Indian actress Palak Tiwari and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. None of these rumours have been confirmed.

What is Veer Pahariya's net worth?

According to Economic Times and BollywoodShaadis, the actor-musician allegedly has a net worth of around ₹50 lakh (approximately $60,000). His earnings come from entrepreneurial ventures, music projects, and his emerging acting career.

Veer Pahariya at the movies in April 2025 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Whose grandson is Veer Pahariya? He is the maternal grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and a prominent Indian politician.

He is the maternal grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and a prominent Indian politician. What is Veer Pahariya's height? The actor stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 173 centimetres.

The actor stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 173 centimetres. Who is Veer Pahariya’s brother? His younger brother is Shikhar Pahariya, an entrepreneur and polo player.

From working as an assistant director to making his breakthrough in Sky Force, Veer Pahariya is finally living his dream of becoming an actor. With a strong lineage and growing talent, he is quickly carving out a place for himself in Bollywood.

READ ALSO: Get to know Shikhar Pahariya

As Briefly.co.za published, Shikhar Pahariya is an early riser who has carved a name for himself in the business and sports sectors.

Since he stepped into the limelight, fans have wondered how Shikhar's age played a significant role in his success story. Discover more interesting details about Veer Pahariya’s brother.

Source: Briefly News