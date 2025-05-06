Chappell Roan's net worth revealed: The pop star's 2025 fortune

From chart-topping success to her first Grammy win, Chappell Roan’s net worth reflects her growing influence in redefining pop culture. While rising quickly, Roan credits her success to staying grounded and authentic. She once said:

My career has worked because I’ve done it my way... I have not succumbed to the pressure.

Chappell Roan at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2025 (L) and during A Night with Chappell Roan and Daniel Nigro in November 2024 (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chappell Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (2023), surpassed 500 million streams , establishing her mainstream breakthrough.

(2023), surpassed , establishing her mainstream breakthrough. Her live performance of Pink Pony Club at the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025 earned her the award for Best New Artist .

at the 67th Grammy Awards in February 2025 earned her the . She has six Grammy nominations in 2025, including Album of the Year.

Profile summary

Full name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz Nickname Chappell Roan Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 1998 Age 27 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Willard, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Lesbian Height 5'2" (157 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Brown (natural) Eye colour Blue Mother Kara Chappell Father Dwight Amstutz Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating School Willard High School, Brigham Young University (BYU) Profession Singer-songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

What is Chappell Roan's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Grammy Award-winning artist's estimated net worth is $10 million in 2025. This marks a rise from $6 million, driven by sold-out tours and hit releases.

The singer, who opened for Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR Tour in 2022 and rejoined her for the GUTS World Tour in 2024, has garnered widespread acclaim and broader exposure. During a 2022 interview with Illustrate Magazine, she spoke about her journey, saying:

Honestly, everything my friends, team, and I have created independently has been a huge success... I am exactly where I wanted to be. I couldn’t ask for more. It’s not perfect, but it’s amazing. It’s absolutely a dream come true.

Facts about Chappell Roan. Photo: Michael Kovac on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Chappell Roan make her money?

The rising pop star earns from music sales, streaming, sold-out tours, merchandise, and a monetised YouTube channel. Here is a breakdown of her income sources:

Streaming and music sales

With millions of plays on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, Chappell Roan’s streams generate steady royalties. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with over 40,000 equivalent album units sold.

Hits like Pink Pony Club and Good Luck, Babe! continue to fuel her success. Some of her most popular tracks include:

Hot To Go!

Red Wine Supernova

Casual

Chappell Roan onstage during the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards in March 2025. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Live performances

Chappell Roan’s sold-out tours across the U.S. and Europe have significantly boosted her revenue. She has performed at major festivals such as Coachella and Lollapalooza and headlined her North American tour.

Merchandise

Chappell Roan’s merch has become an essential income source. Fans flock to her official online store to purchase exclusive items like hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories, often featuring her album artwork and lyrics.

YouTube

The MTV Award-winning singer's YouTube channel also contributes significantly to her income. It boasts almost two million subscribers and over 860 million video views. Her channel reportedly generates an estimated $70,000 monthly through ads and views.

Does Chappell Roan have a record deal?

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker is signed to Amusement Records, founded by producer Dan Nigro, after she left Atlantic Records in 2020. Chappell Roan's record label operates as an imprint of Island Records and was responsible for the release of her debut album.

Chappell Roan onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in February 2025. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

How much does Chappell Roan make per show?

The singer's earnings per show vary depending on the venue and event scale, with estimates ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. As for Chappell Roan's booking fee, live events typically start at $200,000, according to AAE Speakers.

How much money has Chappell Roan donated?

As cited by GoodGoodGood, the pop star helped raise $160,000 for LGBTQ+ causes through her Propeller campaign, supporting the Human Rights Campaign and Reproductive Freedom for All.

She also donated $25,000 to Backline, a mental health nonprofit for musicians, matching contributions from Charli XCX and Noah Kahan. According to the Los Angeles Times, this followed her Grammy speech, where she criticised record labels for neglecting artists' wellbeing, saying:

If my label had prioritised artists’ health, I could’ve been provided care by a company I was giving everything to. So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.

Does Chappell Roan have a house?

As per HELLO! Magazine, while Roan rents a one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, her family owns a picturesque 40-acre farmhouse in Willard, Missouri, complete with a saltwater pool and sweeping Ozark views.

Chappell Roan at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion in April 2025. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Chappell Roan’s real name? Her real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.

Her real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. Who are Chappell Roan’s parents? The Grammy-winning artist was born to Kara Chappell (née Chappell), a veterinarian, and Dwight Amstutz, a retired Naval Reservist.

The Grammy-winning artist was born to Kara Chappell (née Chappell), a veterinarian, and Dwight Amstutz, a retired Naval Reservist. What does Chappell Roan's house look like? Her modest one-bedroom apartment reportedly features thrifted jadeite salt, vintage lamps, and pastel-hued watercolour paintings, reflecting her artistic personality.

Chappell Roan’s net worth highlights her continued rise and expanding impact on pop music. As she expands her reach, her music continues to attract fans and boost her earnings.

