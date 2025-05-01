Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas: Legal troubles and marriage update

Since their relationship went public, Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, has faced ongoing scrutiny due to his connection with the reality star. As they confront legal issues mirroring those of her first marriage, Teresa remains steadfast in her support, stating:

He's the love of my life... I want to protect him.

Key takeaways

Teresa and Luis began dating in July 2020 , engaged in October 2021, and officially married in August 2022 .

, engaged in October 2021, and officially . Both have children from previous marriages—Luis has two sons , while the reality star is a mother to four daughters .

, while the reality star is a mother to . The couple is under financial pressure of over $3 million in tax liens, with Teresa owing $303,889.20 and Ruelas nearly $2.6 million .

in tax liens, with Teresa owing and Ruelas nearly . In 2015, the RHONJ star served 11 months in prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud linked to her former marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Luis Andres "Louie" Ruelas Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bronx, New York City, New York, USA Current residence Montville, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latin-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (177 cm) Weight 89 kg (196 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Iris Ruelas Father Luis Ruelas Sr. Siblings 3 Marital status Married Wife Teresa Giudice Children 2 School Tappan Zee High School Profession Entrepreneur, television personality Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who is Teresa Giudice's husband?

Giudice's husband is Luis Ruelas. He is an American businessman and reality TV personality who gained widespread attention after marrying The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. In a heartfelt 2025 Valentine’s Instagram post, he wrote:

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life, my partner in every sense of the word, and the woman who makes every day brighter... You are my everything—my inspiration, my strength, and my greatest joy... I celebrate you, Teresa. You are my forever Valentine.

Is Teresa Giudice still married to Luis Ruelas?

Despite rumours about Teresa and Luis' divorce, the couple, who married in 2022, remain together. While their relationship has faced backlash and claims of being “shaky,” Teresa addressed the speculation during a 2023 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast:

I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky. I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it.

What does Luis Ruelas do for a living?

Luis Ruelas is a businessman and reality television personality. His IMDb profile highlights his appearances in shows like The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

He co-founded Digital Media Solutions Group, serving as Executive Vice President of Business Development.

Who was Luis Ruelas' first wife?

Before marrying the reality TV show star, Luis married Marisa DiMartino Ruelas, with whom he has two children: Louie Jr. and Nicholas. Their marriage lasted for ten years, from 2001 to 2011.

Luis Ruelas' financial and legal troubles

According to PageSix, Luis Ruelas faced a restraining order in 2023 from ex-fiancée Vanessa Reiser, who accused him of harassment. The court dismissed the case, ruling in his favour.

Reports published on Entertainment Now discussed Luis Ruelas' lawsuit. He reportedly has a $5 million dispute with Reiser.

Luis claimed she shared confidential details to harm his reputation, but it was alleged and disputed in court. He also faced bankruptcy issues with Produce Depot LLC over $1.6 million in unpaid debts.

Does Teresa Giudice owe money?

As People reported, the reality star and her husband are dealing with over $3 million in tax liens. While Teresa Giudice’s tax debt totals $303,889.20, Luis Ruelas owes nearly $2.6 million.

In December 2024, he was hit with a separate $163,523.94 lien, which remains unresolved. Teresa previously served 11 months in prison for financial crimes, while her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, completed a 41-month sentence before relocating to Italy after their split.

What is Teresa's ex-husband doing now?

In an exclusive interview with Bravo TV, Teresa's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, shared that he divides his time between the Bahamas and Italy. He works for a construction company and creates cooking videos.

Joe maintains contact with his daughters and promotes his "Juicy Joe Collection."

What is Luis Ruelas' net worth?

According to Life and Style, ExactNetWorth, and TheThings, the celebrity spouse has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His income comes from business enterprises and television.

Frequently asked questions

Who are Luis Ruelas' parents? He was born to Iris and Luis Ruelas Sr. in the Bronx, New York.

He was born to Iris and Luis Ruelas Sr. in the Bronx, New York. What was Luis Ruelas' criminal investigation about? The businessman was accused of allegedly hacking computers to intimidate his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser.

The businessman was accused of allegedly hacking computers to intimidate his ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser. Did Louie spend all of Teresa's money? Teresa publicly denied Margaret Josephs' claims in a RHONJ trailer about Louie spending all her money.

Teresa publicly denied Margaret Josephs' claims in a trailer about Louie spending all her money. Who are Luis Ruelas' sons? He has two sons from a previous relationship: Louie Jr. and Nicholas.

He has two sons from a previous relationship: Louie Jr. and Nicholas. What is Luis Ruelas' height? The television personality stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches, or 177 centimetres, tall.

Despite the legal and financial challenges faced by Teresa Giudice's husband and the RHONJ star, the couple remain united. They continue to support each other through public scrutiny and personal trials.

