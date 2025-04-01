Mark Wahlberg's relationships: From past romances to wife Rhea Durham
Mark Wahlberg's relationship with Rhea Durham changed his perception of marriage. Although he had dated several actresses, he was not ready for the lifelong commitment until he met her. Today, the Infinite star is a doting husband and father of four.
I became marriage-ready after I met my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for our family.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Mark Wahlberg's profile summary
- What is known about Mark Wahlberg's relationship history?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg have been together for over two decades.
- One of Mark Wahlberg's ex-girlfriends, Savannah, died after attempting suicide.
- The actor's split from Jordana Brewster was due to the difference in their backgrounds.
- Mark was the highest-paid actor in 2017.
Mark Wahlberg's profile summary
|Full name
|Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|5 June 1971
|Age
|53 years old (As of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Birthplace
|Boston, Massachusetts, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Copley Square High School
|Height
|5'8" (173 cm)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Rhea Durham
|Children
|4
|Parents
|Alma Elaine Donnelly and Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr.
|Profession
|Actor, producer, businessman, former rapper
|Years active
|1989-present
|Net worth
|$400 million
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)Facebook
What is known about Mark Wahlberg's relationship history?
Mark Wahlberg's romantic life has not always been smooth. According to Closer Weekly, he once shared how a heartbreak made him vow never to love again during a 2013 interview with Red Bulletin.
The first time I fell in love and went to jail, my then-girlfriend denied me and moved on. This hurt me, and I decided never to love another girl like that again. In the end, I hurt a lot of people because of this decision.
Insights into Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's marriage
The couple met in 2001 during a press junket and had their first official date the very next day. They welcomed their first three kids (Ella Rae, Michael and Brendan) within the first seven years of their relationship.
Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg exchanged nuptials on 1 August 2009. They had their fourth child (Grace) five months after their wedding in January 2010. While speaking to Life & Style in June 2024, Wahlberg shared the secret behind their successful marriage, saying:
We are partners in every facet of life. Fortunately, we realised very early on that marriage is about being together and supporting each other through thick and thin.
Did Jessica Alba date Mark Wahlberg?
American actress Alba allegedly dated Mark, but neither ever confirmed their relationship. In an October 2005 interview with Cosmopolitan, she remained coy when asked about her romance with Mark.
I do not have much to say about that, but he is a really nice guy.
The pair reportedly moved on after their breakup, and she married her now ex-husband, Cash Warren.
Mark Wahlberg's breakup with rich girl Jordana Brewster
The duo reportedly started dating in 2000 but split a year due to her opulent lifestyle. In an August 2001 interview with Vanity Fair, Mark narrated how the actress' upper-class lifestyle affected their relationship, saying:
Although there is nothing wrong with being privileged, it reminded me of how hard I had to work for everything I had. I really had a hard time hearing about having housekeepers, going to Yale and living on Fifth Avenue.
Jordana Brewster married ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit in 2022. She has two kids with her ex-husband, Andrew Form.
A brief romance with another Hollywood star
According to The Big Hit IMDb profile, Wahlberg was in a 4-year romantic relationship with China Chow after meeting on the set of the 1998 film. Nonetheless, the reason behind their split remains a mystery. The Burn Notice star moved on to date Steve Coogan and Billy Idol.
Did Mark Wahlberg and Savannah date?
Savannah, whose real name was Shannon Michelle Wilsey, briefly dated the actor before her tragic death in 1994, per Daily Mail. This is one of Mark's controversial relationships, as she was an adult film actress.
Exploring Mark Wahlberg's rumoured relationships
The Boogie Nights star has been romantically linked with various other stars in the entertainment industry. They include Reese Witherspoon, Cynthia Kirchner, Traci Bingham, Julie Ordon, Jasmin St. Claire and Nicole Eggert.
FAQs
Mark has received multiple accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards and nine Primetime Emmy Awards. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:
How old is Mark Wahlberg?
The on-screen star (53 as of March 2025) was born on 5 June 1971 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. His parents were Donald Wahlberg Sr., a US Army veteran and Alma Elaine, a nurse's aide and bank clerk.
She was of English, Irish and French-Canadian descent, while he had Irish and Swedish ancestry. Mark is the youngest of the pair's nine kids.
What is Mark Wahlberg's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mark is worth $400 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career, lucrative brand endorsement deals and profitable business ventures.
How many times has Mark Wahlberg been married?
Wahlberg has only been married once. However, he has been in several relationships before his marriage.
What does Mark Wahlberg's wife do for a living?
Rhea Durham is a fashion model. She has appeared on the covers of various magazines, including ELLE, Vogue and Marie Claire.
Mark Wahlberg's relationship history includes some renowned figures in the entertainment industry, such as Jordana Brewster and Savannah. The actor married Rhea Durham in 2009, eight years after their first meeting.
READ ALSO: Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating now? Her love life and relationship history
Briefly.co.za published details about Megan Thee Stallion's love life. The Texas-born rapper dated Pardison Fontaine for about three years and has been linked to famous faces like Romelu Lukaku, G-Eazy, Trey Songz, and Moneybagg Yo.
Megan was also linked to Tory Lanez in 2020. Their relationship turned sour after a shooting incident led to a court battle and Tory's incarceration.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.