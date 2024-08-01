Mark Wahlberg's siblings: Meet the Wahlberg brothers and sisters

Mark Wahlberg is a famous American actor and movie producer. He comes from a large and dynamic family of rare talents doing exploits in entertainment and business. Each of Mark Wahlberg's siblings has carved out their success out of resilience and versatility while exuding varying personalities.

Mark Wahlberg at the world premiere of The Family Plan held at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Paul Citone/Variety

The Wahlberg family's story is a deep-rooted one that has gotten entrenched in the hearts of many fans. The family's reality TV show, Wahlburgers, continues to captivate and command followership. The show also showcases the strength and unity that binds this remarkable family of talents. Here are the family members and their specialities.

Profile summary

Full name Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Swedish, French-Canadian, English, Irish, Scottish Body measurements in inches 46-16-35 Weight 82 kg Height 5′8″ (173 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Parents Alma and Donald Wahlberg Siblings 8 (Debbie, Michelle, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Tracey, Robert, Donnie) Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Rhea Durham Children 4 (Ella, Michael, Brendan, Grace) Profession Actor, producer, businessman, former rapper Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Net worth $400 million

Who are Mark Wahlberg's siblings?

The nine Wahlberg siblings are American nationals well-known in entertainment and entrepreneurship. They were born to Donald and Alma Wahlberg. Below is everything you need to know about the Wahlberg siblings in order:

Debbie

Full name Debbie Wahlberg Gender Female Date of birth 8 July 1960 Place of birth Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States Date of death 2 September 2003 Age at death 43 years old

Debbie was the oldest of the family. Unlike her other siblings, she did not take up the celebrity status that is dominant in her family but kept away from the public eye.

What did Debbie Wahlberg pass away from? As published on Republic World, she died when she was 43 years old owing to complications arising from heart attack surgery in 2003.

Michelle

Full name Michelle Wahlberg Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024)

Michelle is the second sister. She is greatly loved and dotted on as she is autistic. She came to be in the spotlight due to her family's fame but prefers to live a private life away from her brothers. She lives in Florida, away from her family in Boston.

Arthur

Arthur Wahlberg and comedian Johnny Pizzi. Photo: @arthur.wahlberg, @dana.essigmann on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Arthur Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 17 June 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Profession Actor, entrepreneur

Arthur is the oldest of the Wahlberg brothers. Based on his IMDb page, he is best known for his roles in films like Beyond Control and has also acted in notable roles in two of Mark's films, Spenser Confidential and Patriots Day. Aside from his acting career, he is an entrepreneur carpenter whose expertise is in home remodelling.

Paul

Paul Wahlberg at the grand opening of their Wahlburger restaurant at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Photo: Adam Bettcher

Full name Paul Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Zodiac sign Pisces Profession Chef, reality TV show artist

Paul is a chef and restauranteur. He is the creator of Wahlburgers burger restaurant, which started operating in 2011 and has branches across the United States. According to IMDb, his inspiration came from the cooking show The Galloping Gourmet, and at 17, his resolve to become a chef was already made.

The reality TV show Wahlburgers is based on Paul Wahlberg's burger restaurant. In 2018, before the 9th season premiere, Mark said:

This is truly a family affair and it's brought us all closer together. Having more reasons to spend time with each other has been a huge side benefit of the business.

Jim

Jim Wahlberg. Photo: @CatholicReview on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Jim Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 19 August 1965 Age 58 years old (as of July 2024) Profession Activist, director, producer, writer

Jim is an activist, producer, and writer known mainly for his philanthropic activities. He founded Wahl St Productions, which focuses on producing films on substance abuse and the opioid epidemic. Jim also serves as the director for The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.

As a survivor of substance abuse and addiction, Jim has written a book, The Big Hustle: A Boston Street Kid's Story of Addiction and Redemption.

Tracey

Full name Tracey Wahlberg Gender Female Date of birth 16 January 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Occupation Businesswoman, actor, model

Among the nine Wahlberg siblings, Tracey is the family's last daughter and sixth child. Much is unknown about her personal life as she has not been consistent in the spotlight. In 2020, Tracey Wahlberg appeared on McCarthy's SiriusXM talk show. Tracy's husband is Michael Marcarelli, and they have three kids.

She cared for her ill mother until her death and was instrumental in decorating Mark Wahberg's lawn for his 50th birthday. Mark appreciated this gesture and was quoted in an Instagram post accompanied by a heart emoji saying:

Nothing more important than family. My big sister Tracey made sure that my birthday was special the way my mom always did! I love you so much.

Robert

Full name Robert Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1967 Age 57 years old (as of July 2024) Place of birth Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States Zodiac sign Sagittarius Occupation Actor

Robert is an actor and entrepreneur. He is a part owner of the Wahlburger joint venture, which the family runs. He has appeared in several popular films, including Mystic River, Southie, The Equalizer, the Scorsese mob epic, and The Departed.

How is Robert Wahlberg related to Mark Wahlberg? They are brothers born by the same parents.

Donnie

Donnie Wahlberg on the film set of the Blue Bloods TV series in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name Donnie Wahlberg Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1969 Age 54 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Occupation Rapper, actor, producer

Donnie is deep-rooted in the entertainment industry as an actor, rapper, and record producer. According to Country Living, he is a founding member of the multi-platinum boy band New Kids on the Block.

He has also had a budding acting career, appearing in films like Saw and The Sixth Sense. Since 2010, Donnie Wahlberg has been cast in numerous shows and the TV series Blue Bloods.

Who is richer, Donnie or Mark Wahlberg?

Mark is wealthier than his immediate elder brother, Donnie. Mark Wahlberg's net worth is $400 million, while Donnie Wahlberg's is $25 million. Mark is also richer than all his siblings.

How many Wahlberg brothers are there?

Six of the nine siblings are males, and three are females, bringing the brothers to six. Interestingly, all of them are over the age of 50.

Do the Wahlbergs have the same father?

The siblings have the same father and mother. Their father, Donald Sr., was a trucker who died in 2008, while their mother, Alma, was a nurse who died in 2021.

Who are the nine Wahlberg siblings?

Debbie, Michelle, Arthur, Paul, and Donnie are the siblings. Donnie Wahlberg's siblings also include Jim, Tracey, Robert, and Mark.

Mark Wahlberg's siblings were spotlighted thanks to their creativity and exploits in the entertainment and business sectors. Born of the same parents in Boston, they have waded through difficult times to attain the famous family status of today. The Wahlbergs represent a resilient family dogged in reaching their goals.

