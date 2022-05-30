The Wahlberg family has produced some of the most successful people in the entertainment industry. Among them is Donnie, who has become a household name in the music and film scene. With all this success, what is Donnie Wahlberg's net worth?

Donald arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Donnie Wahlberg is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, record producer and film producer. He is most recognized for being the brother of Mark Wahlberg. The brothers worked closely together on several of Mark Wahlberg's biggest songs and Donnie was fire-starting the boy band New Kid on the Block.

Donnie Wahlberg's profiles

Full name Donald Edmond Wahlberg Jr Gender Male Date of birth 17th of August 1969 Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Zodiac sign: Leo Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Language English Religion Christian Height: 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) Weight 78 kilograms (172 pounds) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Shoe size 10.5 (US) Mother Alma Elaine Father Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr. Siblings Arthur, Jim, Paul, Robert, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie, Mark, Donna, Scott and Buddy Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Spouse Jenny McCarthy Donnie Wahlberg's children Xavier Alexander and Elijah Hendrix Occupation Singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, record producer and film producer Social media Instagram Twitter Net worth $25 million

Donnie Wahlberg's biography

How old is Donnie Wahlberg? He was born on the 17th of August 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, making him American. Currently, he is 52 years but will be turning 53 in August. His star sign is Leo.

Do the Wahlbergs have the same father?

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods. Photo by Patrick Harbron

Yes, they do. Donnie was born to Donald Edmond Wahlberg Sr., a teamster who worked as a delivery driver and Alma Elaine, a bank clerk and nurse aide. He is the eighth of nine children. Donnie Wahlberg's siblings are Arthur, Jim, Paul, Robert, Tracey, Michelle, Debbie and younger brother Mark. He also has three half-siblings called Donna, Scott and Buddy from his father's first marriage.

Donnie Wahlberg's music groups

He started as an original member of the boyband New Kids on the Block with Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood. They later became NKOTBSB, an American pop supergroup consisting of the members of American boy bands New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys.

Donnie Wahlberg's movies and TV shows

He started acting in the 1990s, with his first film being Bullet, alongside Tupac Shakur and Mickey Rourke. He also appeared as a kidnapper in the 1996 movie Ransom.

Some other films Donald has appeared in include:

Righteous Kill The Kill Point Purgatory Rizzoli & Isles Very Scary People Dreamcatcher Donnie Loves Jenny Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block Dead Silence Band of Brothers The Sixth Sense Blue Bloods What Doesn't Kill You Boomtown

Who is Donnie Wahlberg's wife?

The famous actor has had two wives. He was first married to Kimberly Fey on the 20th of August, 1999. Together, they had two sons called Xavier Alexander and Elijah Hendrix. However, they filed for divorce in August 2008 because of irreconcilable differences.

Actors Jenny McCarthy (L) and Donald attend the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Davis

Is Donnie Wahlberg still married to Jenny McCarthy?

In July 2013, it was reported by US Weekly that Donald was dating Jenny McCarthy, an American actress, model, activist, television personality, and author. Tha pair met in March of the same year on Watch Whatever happens Live and announced their engagement in April 2014. They wed in August 2014 in St. Charles Illinois.

Physical stats

Donnie Wahlberg's height is 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres), and he weighs 78 kilograms (172 pounds). His eyes are hazel, and his hair is brown.

Donnie Wahlberg's net worth

Don has made a fortune from his career as a singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, record producer and film producer. Currently, he has an approximated net worth of $25 million.

Who has more money, Donnie or Mark Wahlberg?

The Wahlberg brothers are some of the most successful people in the world. While Donald is worth $25 million, his younger brother Mark Wahlberg, an American actor, producer, businessman and former rapper is worth about $300 million.

Donnie Wahlberg's net worth is a measure of his success in the entertainment industry. He has also made a massive fanbase for himself who want to see more from him.

