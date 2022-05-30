Who is Chad McQueen? Age, children, height, movies, profiles, net worth

The majority of celebrities usually take up careers influenced mainly by their backgrounds and upbringing. That is the case for Chad McQueen. Besides being the only son of actor Steve McQueen, he is widely recognized for his portrayal of Dutch in The Karate Kid in 1984, an Oscar-nominated movie. But, did his parents influence him in the choice of his career? Find out that and more here!

Besides being the only son of actor Steve McQueen, he is widely recognized for his portrayal of Dutch in The Karate Kid in 1984, an Oscar-nominated movie.



How old is Chad McQueen now? Born Chadwick Steven McQueen, the American actor, film producer, race car driver and martial artist was born on December 28, 1960. Therefore, Chad McQueen's age is 61 years as of 2022. He has worked as a producer in Hollywood and has received multiple awards in different fields.

Profiles and bio

Real name Chadwick Steven McQueen Stage name Chad McQueen Date of birth December 28, 1960 Age 61 Years (As of 2022) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, US Nationality United States of America Chad McQueen's height 5'9" (175 cm) Siblings Terry McQueen (Late Sister) Father Steve McQueen Mother Neile Adams Marital status Married Spouse Jeanie Galbraith Ex-wife Stacey Toten Profession Actor, Film Producer, Martial Artist, Race car driver Gender Male Astrological sign Capricorn Sexual Orientation Straight Net worth $45 million

Early life

The American celebrity was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California. So, who is Chad McQueen's father? His father was Steve McQueen, an Academy Award-nominated actor, and his mother was Neile Adams, a Filipina actress. He had a sister named Terry, who succumbed in 1998 following a short illness. He was born under the astrological sign of Capricorn.

Father Steve McQueen

He was born Terence Stephen McQueen on March 24, 1930, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was in the US Marine Corps before he quit to focus on acting. His passion for acting and his charismatic personality made him rise to fame within a short time.

Some of his iconic movies include The Magnificent Seven in 1960 and The Great Escape in 1963. Apart from acting, he was also known as a car enthusiast and an avid classic car collector.

Who is Chad McQueen's wife?

In December 1993, he married Jeanie Galbraith. They were blessed with two children. The couple is still together and living happily.



Chad has married twice. Between 1987 and 1990, he was married to Stacey Toten, an American actress famous for the 1980s movies Back to School and Lovelines. The couple was blessed with an adorable son named Steven R. McQueen. Unfortunately, the marriage did not work, and they parted ways.

In December 1993, he married Jeanie Galbraith. They were blessed with two children.

Chad McQueen's children

He has a son named Steve with his first wife, Stacey. Like his celebrity parents, the son is an actor who is famous for starring in the TV series The Vampire Diaries, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

He got other children in his second marriage with Jeanie. They have a son named Chase, born in 1995, and a daughter Madison, born in 1996.

Acting career

His passion for acting and charismatic personality made him rise to fame within a short time.



He developed an interest in acting at a tender age, and this was highly influenced by his parents, who were both in the film industry. He started his professional acting in the mid-70s when he appeared in films like The Karate Kid, New York Cop, Death Ring, and Red Line.

His impressive work as an actor landed him various TV shows such as Hot Rod TV and Celebrity Rides. He later worked as a producer, where he produced some of the top films in Hollywood, including a documentary named Filming at Speed. The documentary earned him a Telly Award.

His last on-screen engagement occurred in 2001 when he appeared in the action movie Fall: The Price of Silence.

He also featured in several documentary movies about his father, including I am Steve McQueen and Steve McQueen: The King of Cool.

Rally driver

He was exposed to cars at a young age, thanks to his well-abled background and supportive parents. Thus, he learned to drive while still in elementary school and desired to compete in car rallies. He started practising and competing until he was twelve when he won his class at World Mini Grand Prix.

Following the win, he competed in more competitive races such as Motocross, Baja 1000, and more. In 2004, he qualified for the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Runoffs and won multiple events.

Chad McQueen's accident

In 2006, he got a fatal accident while practising for the Daytona Sports Car race. Is Chad McQueen still alive? He is still alive, although he sustained severe injuries from the accident.

What is Chad McQueen doing now? After he recovered, he chose to retire and established McQueen Racing LLC, where he started producing high-performance cars and motorcycles. He is still working there to this day.

Chad McQueen's movies

1978: Skateboard

1983: Hadley's Rebellion

1984: The Karate Kid

1985: Fever Pitch

1986: The Karate Kid Part II

1991: Martial Law

1992: Death Ring

1993: New York Cop

1994: Sexual Malice

1995: Number One Fan

1996: Red Line

1998: Papertrail

2001: The Fall

Chad McQueen's net worth

Some of his valuable possessions include two of his father's sports cars – the 1969 Porsche 911s and 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster.



According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American celebrity has a net worth of $45 million. Most of his fortunes come from his successful career in the film industry. Besides, his motorcycle company adds more to his vast wealth.

Above is everything you would love to know about Chad McQueen, a celebrated American actor, film producer, martial artist and race-car driver. He has followed in his parents' footsteps and is still a mentor to many. Briefly.co.za wishes him the best in his life endeavours.

