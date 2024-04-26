Who is Jason Tian, Lil Tay's half-brother? Here is all you should know

Lil Tay is a renowned musician and internet personality. She gained notoriety in 2018 after posts of her boasting about wealth circulated online. In August 2023, the artist, together with her older half-brother, Jason Tian, became victims of a death hoax after news about their sudden demise was posted on Tay’s Instagram. But how much do you know about Jason Tian?

Despite his half-sister's celebrity status, Jason Tian leads a private life. One would expect him to be in the limelight, perhaps basking in the glory of his sibling’s prominence. However, that is not the case. We have defied the odds to reveal some lesser-known facts about Jason Tian, popularly known as Lil Tay's brother.

Jason Tian’s profile summary

Full name Jason Tian Nickname Jason Gender Male Year of birth 2002 Age 22 years old (2024) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Mother Angela Tian Half-siblings Lil Tay Marital status Unmarried Famous for Being Lil Tay's older half-brother Social media Instagram

Who is Jason Tian?

Jason Tian (aged 22 as of 2024) was allegedly born in 2002 in the United States of America. In a 2018 interview with BuzzFeed News, Tian’s mother, Angela, revealed that he guided his little sister on what to say on her social media platforms.

He is the only one who did an excellent job for her; he guided and did everything for her without anybody else's assistance.

Angela, a former realtor, reportedly permitted the siblings to record their content in the luxurious homes she was dealing with.

They also flaunted her employer’s Mercedes-Benz S50 SL online without the owner’s consent, resulting in Angela's job loss.

Jason Tian’s parents

However, his mother, Angela, has been in a long familial conflict with her ex-husband and Lil Tay’s dad, Christopher Hope.

Hope initially sought full custody of his daughter after his separation from Angela. He reportedly wanted Lil Tay to pursue a musical career. In October 2018, Tay’s Instagram was used to make an abuse allegation against Christopher.

While Angela defended his son Jason against accusations that he posted this content and alluded to a hacking event, it is reported that he was responsible for it.

In an article by The Daily Beast, Tay's promoter responded to the post, revealing that it was false. Conversely, Lil Tay’s manager accused Jason Tian of being behind the plot to tarnish Christopher’s image. Tian allegedly launched a GoFundMe page citing Hope's abuse allegations in a bid to earn money on Lil Tay's behalf.

What happened to Jason Tian?

On 9 August 2023, news about Lil Tay and Jason Tian’s untimely deaths was posted on her Instagram account.

According to the post, their demise was unexpected and under investigation. However, the family did not communicate officially to authenticate the speculations.

The Vancouver police department also disclosed that they had no reports of the duo’s death and were not investigating it.

The next day, on 10 August, Tay debunked rumours that she and her half-brother were dead, saying:

I want to clarify that my brother and I are alive, but I am completely heartbroken and struggling even to find the right words to say. It has been a traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones, all while trying to sort out this issue.

She added:

A third party compromised my Instagram account and used it to spread jarring misinformation about me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope.

Jason Tian’s profiles

The celebrity half-brother is active on social media. Jason Tian’s Instagram boasts 305k followers. On the other hand, Lil Tay has 5.4 million Instagram followers and 403k YouTube subscribers. Additionally, she has 166.9k Twitter followers as of 23 April 2024.

Jason Tian is widely recognized as Lil Tay’s older half-brother. In 2023, news about their sudden death took the entertainment industry by storm after the musician’s long social media hiatus. Later, Tay confirmed that her Instagram account had been hacked and that she and her brother were alive and well.

