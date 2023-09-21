Tessa Thompson's relationship status: All about her dating history

Tessa Thompson is an American actress popularly known for her roles in movies including Creed, Dear White People, Annihilation, and Thor: Ragnarok. Many celebrate her for her impeccable acting talents. Still, they are interested in knowing more about her personal life since she has made it public that she is interested in women and men. Discover Tessa Thompson’s relationship status here.

Tessa Thompson at the premiere of Creed III held at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

The Thor: Ragnarök actress’ relationship status remains unconfirmed as there has been conflicting information surrounding her relationship with American singer Janelle Monae and other American celebrities.

Tessa’s profile summary and bio

Full name Tessa Lynne Thompson Gender Female Date of birth 3 October 1983 Age 40 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5 feet 4 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Actress Net worth Approximately $4 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Tessa Thompson’s partner

It is alleged that the actress is dating English singer Dev Hynes. Rumours about their relationship surfaced online in 2019 after seeing them looking cozy in public. However, it has also been mentioned that they have not confirmed the dating speculations, so it is unclear who Tessa’s partner is.

Tessa Thompson’s wife and girlfriends

Although she came out as bisexual during a 2018 interview with Porter magazine, she has not married any woman. Notably, she is said to have been in a romantic relationship with one of the United States’ most prominent celebrities.

Is Tessa Thompson single?

Tessa’s relationship status remains a mystery to the internet, primarily because she prefers keeping her personal life private and not addressing any rumours of her personal life that surface online.

Tessa Thompson attends the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

One such instance was when photos of her kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark circulated on social media. Many believed that the two were dating, but since then, they have not said a word confirming that they are dating. In this regard, these remain just speculations.

Are Janelle and Tessa still together?

Janelle and Tessa have yet to address the claims that they are seeing each other. This is despite Tessa’s statement that they have a strong bond and that she is not bothered by what people think of them.

Are Janelle Monae and Tessa Thompson a couple? No definite reports have validated that the two were or are a couple.

What did Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson do together?

The two actors were in an on-screen relationship for eight years across three movies in the Creed franchise. In preparation for their characters, Michael and Jordan attended couple’s therapy, which they both mentioned helped them in their personal lives.

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Tessa Thomspon’s relationship status remains unknown as she has not confirmed any speculations about her personal life. Moreover, adding to this uncertainty are reports that state she has dated some of the people she is rumoured to have dated, while others say she has not.

READ ALSO: Sam Elliot's wife, Katharine Ross: What is she famous for?

Briefly.co.za wrote an interesting article about Sam Elliot’s wife, which reports that Katherine Ross is a former American actress and author with decades of experience in the entertainment industry. Many recognise her for her roles in productions such as The Graduate, The Stepford Wives and Donnie Darko. She is a recipient of a BAFTA Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Katharine and Sam have been married since 1984 and share a daughter named Cleo. She is a model and singer-songwriter well-known for her unique sound. Her mother made headlines in 2011 after it was reported that she stabbed her multiple times in the arm.

Source: Briefly News