Hip hop musician K.O. and rising star Maglera Doe Boy recently dropped a new single together titled Let Me Cook

Both the rappers posted about the release of their song on their social media pages

Rapper K.O exclusively told Briefly News that he was excited to collaborate with Maglera Doe Boy and he is happy with their track and can't wait to release more with the rising star

Rapper Maglera Doe Boy collaborated with hip hop star K.O.

The South African hip hop industry is slowly returning and hits are still being dropped. Rappers Maglera Doe Boy and K.O. surprised many of their fans as they collaborated.

K.O. and Maglera Doe Boy dropped Let Me Cook

Hip hop rapper Maglera Doe Boy and K.O., aka Mr Cash Time, have been the talk of the town lately. After his comeback to the music industry, K.O. has been blessing us with good music and this time around, he announced that he did a long with Mzansi's rising star Maglera Doe Boy.

The famous 018 hitmaker shared on his Instagram page that he and K.O. dropped a single Let Me Cook on Friday, 10 May 2024. Many fans of the stars approved of their track and said they couldn't wait to hear more sounds from both.

Speaking to Briefly News, the Skhanda King exclusively told us he was excited to collaborate with Maglera Doe Boy and is happy with their track.

"Seeing the appetite of those hungry to see more from the South African hip hop industry is exciting. Hip hop is hip hop at the end of the day. Regardless of age and cultural background, I wanted to make sure we had a song that had common ground with different styles, and it worked so seemingly that nothing was forced.

"We did well on this song and shout to Maglera also. This collaboration will excite people about SA hip hop and let them see we put our all into it. I am a fan of Maglera's music. He's a great musician, and I can't wait to create another banger for his project and be on stage with him."

Fans approve of their single

Many netizens have shared their reviews of Let Me Cook on social media, and most of them approved of it:

pickzenonrecords wrote:

"Good track, dude, repeat on my playlist."

itsyourcrush_gomza said:

"You ate, Dawg'o."

zingah_lotj responded:

"Ya'll cooked."

lm_kxd_sa commented:

"Dope track."

thozamilekahina mentioned:

"Maglera Doe Boy never misses."

tethedon replied:

"This is too fresh, them boys really cooked."

US rapper ASAP Rocky wants to work with Maglera Doe Boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maglera Doe Boy revealed how A$AP Rocky asked him to partner in a campaign with Puma.

The Makazana rapper shared new photos from the shoot, and fans raved about his work ethic. South Africans showed love to MDB and congratulated him on his huge international moves.

