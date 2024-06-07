Coach Hugo Broos has backed Bafana to come out victorious against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024

The Bafana coach admitted the match would not be easy while travel complications rocked their preparations

Local football fans took to social media to show their support for Bafana ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier

Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants a positive result against Nigeria. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Bafana’s journey to the 2026 Fifa World Cup begins on Friday, 7 June 2024, when they face Nigeria in a qualifying match.

Coach Hugo Broos said Bafana are fully focused on getting a positive result and have put their travel issues behind them.

Hugo Broos backs Bafana

Bafana will face Nigeria on Friday, 7 June, according to the tweet below:

Speaking on the SAFA website, the Belgian tactician said his side are only concerned with getting a positive result, while striker Lyle Foster could mark his Bafana return with a start.

Broos said:

“We are more focused than ever. Travelling in Africa is difficult, so that is not our focus. We are focused on the job at hand, and that is the game against Nigeria.”

Fans back Bafana

Local football fans took to social media to support Bafana before the crucial match against the Super Eagles.

Katlego Setlhabi backs Bafana:

“Manifesting a win, boys.”

Daniel Mthabela expects a good game:

“Tough match.”

Thembinkosi Boqwana iwshed Bafana luck:

“All the best, Bafana; Mzansi is fully behind you. We know how difficult of a task it will be, but difficult isn't impossible.”

Elizabeth Bhebeza is confident:

“I feel sorry for Nigeria. South Africa is going to humiliate them.”

Ally Koulibaly backs Nigeria:

“Nigeria will win the game.”

Hugo Broos praised Relebohile Mofokeng

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he admired teenage winger Relebohile Mofokeng’s attitude.

The coach called the Orlando Pirates star ‘humble’, and he hopes the 19-year-old will continue his meteoric rise in football.

