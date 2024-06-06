Hugo Broos' Bafana side was forced to spend the night at the Port Harcourt International Airport after their delayed flight to Nigeria

Bafana had to endure 18 hours on the road due to a national strike ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles on Friday, 7 June 2024

Local football fans took to social media to complain about the delays, with some blaming Nigeria while others said the issues were due to the strike

A national strike caused massive delays to Bafana's match preparations in Nigeria. Image: BafanaBafana

Travel delays hampered Bafana's preparations for their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024, after they had to spend a night at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

A national strike has caused issues for Bafana in Nigeria, while Hugo Broos' side also experienced a flight delay when leaving Mzansi.

Bafana Bafana experiences travel issues

Bafana confirmed their travel issues via their Twitter (X) profile:

The travel delays added to Bafana's struggles ahead of the match after Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango received a late call-up to replace the injured Grant Kekana.

Broos will hope the delays do not cause too many issues for the side that welcomed striker Lyle Foster back after recovering from the health issues that restricted his Bafana career.

Fans question Nigeria's tactics

Local football fans took to social media to blame the Nigerian Football Federation for the delays, while others said the strike caused them.

Ka Lly says there is nothing sinister happening:

"Y'all don't make it look like we are trying to be messy; we just went on a nationwide strike, so things are still unsure at the moment."

Mvelo Mntambo has a question:

"How can an African treat another African in Africa like this?"

Humphrey Mutoya Kanema hopes it does not affect the result:

"Very bad for African football, and I wonder if there will be bad results for Bafana Bafana,"

Amos Hamunali backs Bafana:

"Mzansi will ruthlessly dismantle the exhausted Super Eagles."

Jayz Brahim wanrs a Bafana win:

"South Africa hammer them on their backyard."

Millz NegSixty Gwa Map criticised Nigeria:

"African giants, they say. Playing tricks too low for them."

Pascal Sylvester said Nigeria was also affected:

"Even our players like Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi were stuck in Lagos because of the strike."

Wilson Savage said these things happen:

"Nigeria team have been a victim of this several times. So if other teams suffer the same thing, I don't see anything wrong."

Aaron Simwanza said CAF should do something:

"Why doesn't CAF fix a standard for how a visiting national team should be received, accommodated, and the type of facilities that should be allocated?"

Aaron Nk said Bafana should be motivated:

South Africa, let's teach these guys a very big lesson. Let us conquer and dominate."

Hugo Broos praised Relebohile Mofokeng

As Briefly News reported, Bafana coach Hugo Broos praised Orlando Pirates' teenage winger Relebohile Mofokeng for his mental strength.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season at Pirates, and Broos said he admired the youngster's humbleness ahead of his potential international debut.

