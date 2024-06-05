Lootlove Back on Air Following Controversial Metro FM Suspension, Mzansi Reacts: “She Must Learn”
- Lootlove is back on air following her controversial suspension from Metro FM
- The radio personality got in trouble for hosting a political rally, which was against her work policy
- Lamiez Holworthy, who also attended a similar rally, was not punished, and Mzansi had plenty to say about the controversial suspension
Lootlove returned to work after a brief suspension by Metro FM. This after the radio personality hosted a political rally that nearly put her job on the line.
Lootlove returns to work
After her temporary suspension from Metro FM, Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha returned to the station to continue her job.
The radio personality landed in trouble after she attended and hosted an ANC rally, which, according to the SABC, is against their editorial policy.
Another station mate who nearly faced a similar fate was Lamiez Holworthy, who escaped trouble by merely attending a rally and not hosting, unlike Loot.
The mother of two's controversial suspension sparked outrage from netizens who felt the SABC was too hard on her, considering that she had just returned to the station.
Mzansi weighs in on Lootlove's suspension
Netizens were two ways about Lootlove's suspension, where some felt the SABC was fair to enforce their rules:
KhwelaDilika said:
"Well done! Broadcasters are getting too comfortable with their bias on the airwaves."
cfisomans wrote:
"Good, she must learn a lesson."
Nkullu07 dragged Lootlove:
"Anything that has to do with Cyril Ramaphosa is a disaster. Serves her right!"
Meanwhile, some netizens believed the station had an agenda for suspending Loot:
__ThapeloM said:
"Something fishy going on here."
KellsValentia posted:
"And so it begins. DA is going to make us suffer."
uMaster_Sandz claimed:
"Had the ANC won the elections, they wouldn’t be suspended."
