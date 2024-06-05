Lootlove is back on air following her controversial suspension from Metro FM

The radio personality got in trouble for hosting a political rally, which was against her work policy

Lamiez Holworthy, who also attended a similar rally, was not punished, and Mzansi had plenty to say about the controversial suspension

Lootlove went back to work after Metro FM suspended her. Images: lootlove2

Source: Instagram

Lootlove returned to work after a brief suspension by Metro FM. This after the radio personality hosted a political rally that nearly put her job on the line.

Lootlove returns to work

After her temporary suspension from Metro FM, Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha returned to the station to continue her job.

The radio personality landed in trouble after she attended and hosted an ANC rally, which, according to the SABC, is against their editorial policy.

Another station mate who nearly faced a similar fate was Lamiez Holworthy, who escaped trouble by merely attending a rally and not hosting, unlike Loot.

The mother of two's controversial suspension sparked outrage from netizens who felt the SABC was too hard on her, considering that she had just returned to the station.

Mzansi weighs in on Lootlove's suspension

Netizens were two ways about Lootlove's suspension, where some felt the SABC was fair to enforce their rules:

KhwelaDilika said:

"Well done! Broadcasters are getting too comfortable with their bias on the airwaves."

cfisomans wrote:

"Good, she must learn a lesson."

Nkullu07 dragged Lootlove:

"Anything that has to do with Cyril Ramaphosa is a disaster. Serves her right!"

Meanwhile, some netizens believed the station had an agenda for suspending Loot:

__ThapeloM said:

"Something fishy going on here."

KellsValentia posted:

"And so it begins. DA is going to make us suffer."

uMaster_Sandz claimed:

"Had the ANC won the elections, they wouldn’t be suspended."

Sizwe Dhlomo weighs in on Thabo Bester trial

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo's comment on the Thabo Bester trial.

The radio personality suggested that Bester come clean and expose the people he was in cahoots with, and followers agreed with him:

K_Mathebe_ said:

"I don’t get why he is getting all worked up when he can just name those powerful people. He’s even asking for the death penalty, so clearly, he has nothing to lose."

Briefly News