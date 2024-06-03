Metro FM has allegedly suspended DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Lootlove for attending ANC rallies

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the news on X, causing a divide among social media users

Many questioned the fairness, noting past instances where presenters supported political parties without suspension

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Lootlove have reportedly been suspended by Metro FM for attending the ANC's rallies during the campaigning period for the just-ended elections.

Metro FM has allegedly suspended DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Lootlove for attending ANC rallies. Image: @lootlove2 and @lamies_holworthy

Source: Instagram

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Lootlove suspended

Top South African radio personalities DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Lootlove are allegedly not at work after Metro FM suspended them. The broadcaster reportedly suspended the stars because of their association with the ANC.

The news of the stars being suspended was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Kawula. He said the reason why the stars were suspended was because they attended the ANC's rallies. The post read:

"Metro FM suspends Luthando Shozi better known as LootLove, and Lamiez Holworthy for attending the ANC rallies."

Musa Khawula's post divides Mzansi

Social media users do not understand why Lootlove and Lamiez Holworthy have allegedly been suspended for endorsing their political party. Many showed love and support to the stars.

@Boowa7 said:

"But it's unfair, Dj Sbu and other presenters used to campaign for the ANC and they were never suspended."

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"Had the ANC won the elections outright, there wouldn't be suspended."

@Gowjas commented:

"Was Tbo Touch suspended for supporting that party on the Podcast and Chill?"

@KoketsoMASH said:

"As a brand and entrepreneur, you can't affiliate with politics, all EFF, MK etc. fans and listeners; how do they feel about these people."

@thatkidmenace added:

"So does it mean Metro FM is against ANC?"

@Dakalo_Ram said:

"This looks like unfair dismissal unless they were using SABC resources to campaign for the ANC."

Zuluboy reportedly considered for MEC position in KZN

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zuluboy has reportedly been tipped for a top position in KwaZulu-Natal. The proud uMkhonto weSizwe Party member is said to be in the running for a position as MEC should his party lead in the KZN polls.

After a historic victory in the general elections, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party is said to have already founded the MEC for Arts, Sports, and Recreation for KwaZulu-Natal.

