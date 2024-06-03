The Mkhonto WeSizwe Party expelled its KwaZulu-Natal coordinator, Simphiwe Mpungose

The party's statement was shared on social media, and it informed him that he would be redeployed in due time

South Africans were rattled as this was not the first leader axed from the party in its short history

The MKP axed its coordinator for the KZN province. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The MK Party expelled another leader shortly after gaining over 14% of the votes in the 2024 general elections last week.

MKP's KZN Coordinator axed

@ramalokot posted a letter from the party signed by its secretary general, Sihle Ngubane. The letter informs Simphiwe Mpungose, the party's provincial coordinator for the KwaZulu-Natal province, that he has been removed from his position as coordinator and will now be a regular member of the MKP. The letter also informs him that his redeployment will be communicated in due course.

This is not the first MKP member to be removed from his position. The party removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as its Youth Coordinator and co-founder and former leader Jabulani Khumalo as the party's head. Jacob Zuma replaced him.

View the letter here:

South Africans stunned

Netizens were shocked at yet another leader axed in the party, and many made jokes.

Duck Nuga said:

"They will change them like underwear."

Thuso said:

"He accepted results."

Thabiso said:

"If that's the case, then I commend them because leadership should be sharing the same stance."

Phuthigadi said:

"It's bad out there by Nkandla headquarters."

