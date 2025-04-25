'VAT On, VAT Off’: Dricus du Plessis Reacts to Finance Minister’s Reversal With Viral Meme
- Dricus du Plessis mocked the Finance Minister’s VAT reversal by posting a viral meme of President Cyril Ramaphosa captioned “VAT On, VAT Off,” poking fun at the dramatic policy U-turn
- He had earlier dismissed injury rumours, calling reports of a broken shin and fight withdrawal false, and reaffirmed that no June fight had been officially signed
- Du Plessis confirmed a fight announcement is coming soon, stating that he and the UFC have already agreed on an opponent and date for his next title defence
South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t just throwing punches in the octagon — this week, he delivered a knockout meme on social media, trolling Finance Minister’s dramatic VAT flip-flop.
Meme mode: Dricus reacts to VAT reversal
Du Plessis, who earlier in the week dismissed rumours about an injury, turned his attention to local politics, sharing a viral meme of President Cyril Ramaphosa captioned:
“VAT On, VAT Off.”
The post, shared via Instagram, took a humorous jab at the last-minute decision to scrap the VAT increase.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana reversed the proposed VAT hike during a late-night meeting with ANC top brass on 23 April.
The decision, announced after consultations with political parties and a review of parliamentary committee feedback, left a R75 billion revenue shortfall.
“The decision not to increase VAT means that the measures to cushion lower-income households... now need to be withdrawn and other expenditure decisions revisited,” said Godongwana.
A revised Appropriation Bill and Division of Revenue Bill are expected in coming weeks.
Dricus dismisses distractions, eyes next fight
Earlier this week, du Plessis shut down rumours about a broken shin and a supposed withdrawal from a June bout. In a candid post, the middleweight champion called the reports “entertaining” but false, clarifying that no fight had been officially signed — therefore, there was nothing to pull out from.
“I’m the champion,” he wrote.
“I know when I fight. You as a contender just show up when we tell you to.”
That statement underlined his authority in the UFC middleweight division, signalling that he remains in full control of his title defence plans.
Fight news coming soon
While du Plessis didn’t reveal names, he did confirm that both he and the UFC had agreed on an opponent and date, with an announcement expected shortly.
As fans await confirmation of the next challenger, South Africa’s champ continues to own both the cage and the conversation — whether it’s silencing injury talk or turning VAT confusion into meme gold.
