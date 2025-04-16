South African artist Ricollin Moodley used lipstick and charcoal to create a striking portrait of UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, showcasing his innovative style

The portrait went viral on social media, with Mzansi praising both the creativity of the artwork and the national pride it represents

Celebrating South African Excellence: The artwork serves as a powerful tribute to du Plessis’ historic UFC title win and highlights the intersection of sport, art, and national identity

South African artist Ricollin Moodley has turned heads and sparked online conversations with his latest creation – a stunning portrait of UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis, made entirely using lipstick and charcoal.

The artwork, posted to his social media platforms, quickly went viral, earning widespread praise for its bold technique and striking resemblance to the MMA star. The portrait is a masterpiece

South African artist Ricollin Moodley has turned heads and sparked online conversations with his latest creation. Image: Joan Ramobrata

Source: Getty Images

Moodley, known for his unconventional use of makeup in visual art, has previously paid tribute to various local icons through his experimental style.

However, this particular portrait has touched a nerve with South Africans, many of whom are still reveling in du Plessis’ historic title win – a proud moment that united fans across the country.

Social media applause

The portrait sparked an outpouring of admiration across social media, with users applauding both the artist’s creativity and the choice of subject. One user commented,

This is more than art. It’s patriotism on canvas. Big up, champ!

Another wrote,

Lipstick and charcoal? Who would’ve thought! This is talent at its finest.

Others expressed pride at seeing a local artist and a South African fighter being celebrated together, with one fan adding,

Two great South Africans – one paints with lipstick, the other bleeds for the flag. I love this country!

Moodley’s growing recognition

This isn’t Moodley’s first viral moment. His previous works include portraits of struggle icons, local celebrities, and sports stars, many of which have been praised for their emotion, depth, and innovative approach. In an earlier interview, the KwaZulu-Natal-based artist shared that his inspiration stems from a desire to create impactful visuals with everyday materials.

Art should challenge norms and celebrate identity,” he said.

A fitting honour for a national hero like Dricus

Dricus du Plessis made history earlier this year when he became the first South African to win a UFC world title. Moodley’s portrait comes at a time when national pride around du Plessis remains high, and the artwork has only further fuelled support for the champ.

The unique tribute not only immortalises du Plessis in a powerful way but also highlights the growing intersection of sport, art, and South African identity. As one fan aptly put it,

This portrait hits different – just like Dricus in the octagon.”

