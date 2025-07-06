A South African woman from Cape Town shared her story of being fired from work two days ago

She detailed her brutal experience and how the staff ridiculed her after raising her concerns in the company’s group chat

Social media users felt sorry for the youngster and shared kind words with her in the comments section

A young lady who had been working at a popular nightclub in Cape Town, Nandile Matshaya, trended on TikTok after venting online.

The youngster was devastated after her manager and colleagues failed to protect her after she was assaulted by customers. She was then dismissed hours after the incident.

Matshaya then went to social media with her problem and received a lot of kind words. Some people advised her to open a case against her perpetrators and co-workers.

Woman fired after being assaulted at work

Two days ago, a young employee, Nandile Matshaya, at Mitshom Lounge & Shisha Bar in Cape Town shared her devastating story. The lady explained that she requested a ride home during closing time, and things went south when her driver arrived.

She was supposed to share the ride with her two colleagues, who were bouncers at the club. The two guys, unfortunately, took too long to come out to the car, which made the driver panic.

Matshaya went to alert the bouncers about the driver’s concerns. The guys had been drinking with women who got agitated by the youngster and followed her to the car.

The girls started banging on the car and eventually got hold of Matshaya, whom they assaulted. The manager stood and watched as one of his employees got beaten up in front of him.

The driver managed to break up the fight and drove to the police station to report the incident, but unfortunately, they were ignored. When Matshaya got home, she realised that she had been fired after the manager announced it on the company group chat on WhatsApp.

The youngster was devastated by the news and shared everything with her friends on social media. People sent her flowers and other gifts to help ease the pain.

Her colleagues made fun of her situation on the group chat, which hurt her even more:

“I should have been safe.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Finding a way forward after the incident

The boss called Matshaya and the people who witnessed the assault to try and resolve the issue, but nobody protected or stood up for her. She was not surprised by the outcome because the staff constantly bullied her at work.

The young lady shared on TikTok that her colleagues made her experience a living hell, especially her manager, who would mock her and point out her flaws in front of everyone.

SA reacts to woman fired after being assaulted at work

Social media users shared their thoughts about the incident in the comments:

@Mnguni said:

“You were literally bullied, and it’s not right, name and shame the club.”

@TheSiyaSam shared:

“Cape Town is where the other lady was fired for buying a car; the working class of Cape Town is living in a modern suppression.”

@L wrote:

“Hi Sisi, l am sorry for what you went through. There are options available to ensure that all these people account for what they have been doing, especially the manager. Please open your inbox so we can try and resolve this.”

@tembi beloved advised:

“Chomi, that’s a very toxic work environment, and you need to prioritise your safety and wellbeing, and if it’s possible, leave that job. It’s not worth it.”

@Linda Avene🎈commented:

“I've been there, my love. I decided to quit, and the supervisor begged because I was good at my work, but I asked them why they did not stand up for me when the boss and staff bullied me, because they did nothing, so please leave me alone.”

