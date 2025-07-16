An American woman shared a story about a bad experience she recently had in South Africa

The lady landed in Johannesburg and her choice to use independent taxis backfired on her in a serious way

South Africans shared their thoughts as the woman detailed exactly how she was robbed of her money

A woman from America posted that she experienced a scam in South Africa. The woman shared her story, detailing what went wrong after arriving at a South African airport.

South Africans shared their own speculations as the woman explained how she lost a lot of money after a taxi ride. The woman's story left locals confident that she was not a victim of a scam by South African.

In a TikTok video, @befreewithmaeliabee explained that she came back to South Africa for business and to see someone she was dating. The lady wanted a taxi from the airport but wanted to avoid drivers possibly canceling if they couldn't find her, so she did not use any e-hailing taxi services. Instead she opted for a taxi and the driver wanted to charge her more which she refused explaining that she only had the R360 they agreed on. The American says when the man processed the transaction he tried to make the total R500, but he put the correct one after she checked. After he left, she went to a tuck shop to buy some basics. She later received an email showing that her bank balance was in the negatives after R5000 was taken from her account.

The woman says she went back to the store and the owner offered to print all his transactions for the day. He also assured her that he remembered her coming in and how much she'd spent. She said thanks to her subscribers, she was able to get help but did not ever find out what happened to her money.

South Africans discuss scamming

Many South Africans in the comments insisted that the lady was not scammed by a South African local. Others told the woman that being scammed in South African is a norm.

NRamsey23🇿🇦 said:

"Being robbed in SA is an initiation 🙂 happens to all of us."

DABIlity🇿🇦 wrote:

"How do you know the 1st two were South African drivers because we have a lot of foreigners driving uber and those kinda taxis."

Me commented:

"Next time just make sure youare dealing with a SOUTH AFRICAN! That's all I'm gonna say."

g_lyn_b advised:

"I try to avoid using my card in JBH, I make sure I get cash at the airport, use an Uber, and always ensure I have a travel card, which I transfer funds into that I want to use. I never swipe from my main account."

summorefuneka12🇿🇦 argued:

"That doesn't sound like a South African."

TSHIAMO/ALLEN added:

"At least you did the accent of the driver and it's not sounding South African...sorry."

mandakwange insisted:

"Trust me it’s not a South African who scammed you."

