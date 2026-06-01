“This Is Terrible”: Kagiso Community Catches Alleged Sangoma Exhuming Body in Cemetery, SA Outraged
- An alleged sangoma was caught red-handed by Kagiso community members after apparently exhuming a grave and removing a casket
- The dramatic moment was filmed and posted on Facebook, showing the man cuffed and ready to be taken to the police station
- Enraged South Africans slammed the violation, with family members of those buried at the cemetery expressing deep anxiety over their loved ones' graves
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A shocking video showing the moment a group of furious Kagiso community members cornered an alleged traditional healer at a Johannesburg graveyard has sparked widespread outrage online. The incident was shared on Facebook by user Kamogelo Kgoedi-kk-quotes on 31 May 2026.
The disturbing clip shows a man lying face down on the ground, handcuffed, while surrounded by a crowd of angry residents. The woman filming the scene explains that the suspect, believed to be an illegal foreign traditional healer from abroad, had been caught red-handed vandalising a grave. The scene reveals a dug-up grave, where the tombstone and the underlying casket have already been pulled out underneath.
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Kagiso residents catch an alleged traditional healer in the act
According to the woman, the targeted grave belonged to the Plaatjie family. Facebook user Kamogelo Kgoedi-kk-quotes’ clip details how community members noticed suspicious activity at the cemetery and caught the alleged sangoma in the middle of his bizarre and illegal ritual.
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Watch the Facebook reel here.
Mzansi is outraged by the graveyard scene
Residents expressed horror that someone could disturb the peaceful resting place of the deceased, leaving the Plaatjie family's grave completely exposed and vandalised. Many pointed out that foreign nationals committing such crimes are responsible for giving law-abiding foreign nationals a bad name within local communities. Others with family members buried in the Kagiso graveyard expressed deep fear that the suspect might have targeted their own family plots before being caught.
User @Sabelo Sonny Jennings said:
"My mom's twin is buried there, hope he didn't try her grave this idiot."
User @Tumelo Kganare shared:
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"Even the dead are not safe."
User @Emmanuel Macire added:
"These people are disgusting! In the cemetery, doing what?"
User @Lelentle Mabogoane commented:
"He will go to prison, and the state will still spend R500 every day to feed, clothe, accommodate and educate him. With the citizens' tax money."
User @Naushina Khan said:
"Masego Manyaapelo, this is terrible. Eish."
User @Lumumba Zotho shared:
"We are not surprised that it is one of the reasons they are here. Human trafficking, muti murders, robberies, the manufacture and selling of drugs are not taken seriously by the government."
3 Briefly News graveyard-related articles
- A content creator jokingly confronted her Christian ancestors at their graves, asking them why they were not blessing her with the lottery winnings or a husband, sparking a massive online debate.
- A content creator shared a video of a group of young men and women pouring alcohol on a tombstone after the funeral service, startling many social media users.
- A social media user filmed a homeless man sleeping in a sheltered grave in Zwelitsha, near King William's Town, leaving social media users in stitches.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za