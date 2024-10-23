“Let Him Rest in Peace, Please”: Community Catches Homeless Man Sleeping in a Grave, SA in Stitches
- A guy took a video of a homeless gent sleeping comfortably in a sheltered grave and shared it on his TikTok account
- The phara was warm, enjoying his nap, when community members started filming him in action
- Social media users were shocked and amused by the video, asking for those who were watching not to disturb his peaceful sleep
A voice-over artist and creative shared a video taken by community members after seeing a man sleeping in a grave in the Eastern Cape's Zwelitsha.
The viral video attracted much attention from social media users, reaching 565K views, 21K likes, and almost 1.8K comments after the man shared it under his TikTok account @gwazube_nkululeko.
The homeless man caught in action
The video shows community members disturbing the sleeping phara, who takes a look at them through the glass door of the grave house and covers himself with his warm blanket.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps express their views about the homeless guy's video
After seeing the viral video, many social media users found the clip funny. They took to the comment section to share that they understood him, as the EC has been cold lately. Others argued that he kept the grave safe and should not be disturbed.
User @matete noted:
"Personally, I wouldn't be mad as long as they don't vandalise it."
User @Bongs added:
"He's showing us that what people fear or believe about the dead is just in the mind...🤣🤣."
User @mzwandilezwakixaba07 said:
"Mzansi is a movie."
User @Mshazi asked:
"Why would you make a tombstone like this in the first place😳?"
User @Mabusha Maake
"Unpaid security, the family should just meet him and pay...at least something positive..."
User @Singini Hlengiwe
"Haibo, what do you expect in this rainy weather? And these a free house they can use 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."
