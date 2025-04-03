An e-hailer service has offered to help job seekers with free rides to interviews anywhere in the Gauteng area

The service aims to support South Africans struggling with unemployment, which is one of the highest rates in the world

Many social media users praised the initiative, with some even offering to join or donate to the cause

An e-hailer businessman posted a clip to inform people from Gauteng that he offers free rides to people going for job interviews. Images: @the_request_line

Content creator @the_request_line shared a video on social media offering free transport to those going for job interviews in Gauteng. In the clip, the e-hailer, who introduces himself as Moya Habo from The Request Line, explains that his service will pick up job seekers, take them to interviews and drop them back home at no cost.

Job seekers must contact The Request Line through social media platforms to arrange the ride. The only condition is that the service will document the journey, including sharing tips about job interviews.

"We are giving free rides to people who are seeking jobs, as we know we are living in the most unequal society in the world," said Moya in the video.

The post's caption simply read:

"Free rides to job seekers. Gauteng area."

However, when asked if the service covered the entire province, Moya clarified that Vaal taxi associations don't allow e-hailing cars in the area, so he won't be able to service that part of Gauteng.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

South Africa's unemployment crisis

South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates globally, currently standing at 31.9%. According to recent statistics, this places the country among the top three nations with the worst unemployment figures in Africa, alongside Angola at 30.8% and Djibouti at 27.9%.

The initiative comes at a time when many South Africans struggle to find work, with transport costs often being a barrier to attending interviews.

One man shared a clip showing the free transport service he offers to people in the Gauteng area who are going for job interviews. Images: @the_request_line

Online reactions to the free ride offer

@Papas offered support to the initiative:

"I'm willing to join you. I can help with people who will be having interviews around Benoni."

@Tinkie0220 gushed:

"I just noticed that we as South Africans can actually run this country by ourselves 🥰🥰🥰"

@Tebo&lebo asked kindly:

"I love what you are doing. Can I please donate R100?"

@🍭Tidimalo Tshelane🍭 volunteered:

"I'm willing to use my car and help where I can."

@Matiti12 pleaded:

"Anyone who can assist with a job... Applying is not working 😭😭"

@Ivor questioned:

"Is this for the entire Gauteng, sir?"

@Mpho95 shared hopefully:

"I have a little sister who's supposed to go to an interview tomorrow 🥺"

