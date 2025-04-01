A motorcyclist with a camera recorded two taxi drivers ignoring a red traffic light, nearly causing an accident with oncoming vehicles

The footage shows the reckless drivers speeding through the intersection despite cross-traffic having the right of way, with one oncoming motorist forced to press his hooter in alarm

South Africans expressed their frustration in the comments section, with many criticising the lack of law enforcement and the danger posed to other road users and taxi passengers

One gent captured a scary moment when taxi drivers decided to speed through an intersection despite the red traffic light. Images: AfricaImages/Getty Images and THEGIFT777/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A concerned motorcyclist captured shocking footage of two taxi drivers dangerously ignoring a red traffic light and nearly causing a serious collision. The content creator @FullSendThrottles, who regularly posts motorcycle content, recorded the incident while waiting patiently at a four-way intersection where only the cross-traffic had a green light.

In the video, the motorcyclist can be seen properly observing the traffic signals and waiting for the light to change. Meanwhile, two taxis on either side of the rider decide to completely disregard the red light, with one speeding through the intersection followed shortly by another. An oncoming driver with the right of way is forced to hoot as they narrowly avoid crashing into the law-breaking taxis.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Dangerous driving habits

This type of reckless behaviour has become increasingly common among some taxi drivers in South Africa, contributing significantly to road accidents and fatalities. According to road safety statistics, there were 648 fatal crashes involving minibus taxis, causing 857 deaths.

The numbers are worrying: 354 passengers, 317 pedestrians, 147 drivers, 25 cyclists, and 14 motorcyclists lost their lives in these accidents. This shows that taxi crashes don’t just affect people inside the vehicles but also put pedestrians and cyclists at risk.

There have been several major taxi crashes in recent years. In November 2015, 19 people died in a crash near Westonaria on the R28. Another accident in April 2016 claimed 15 lives near Randfontein on the R41.

Most fatal taxi crashes involve head-on collisions (79 cases) or vehicles overturning (76 cases). These figures show why it’s so important to follow traffic rules, especially at intersections where head-on crashes are more likely to happen.

A gent shared a clip showing the scary stunts taxi drivers pull at intersections. Images: @FullSendThrottles

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

@Conraad Scrooby lamented:

"There is no law and order in this SA."

@Peter Kidd pointed out:

"Not only are the other drivers and passengers in their cars exposed, but the poor passengers in the taxis are really at high risk. These taxi drivers have no regard for human life and safety. Once again, the pathetic policing is the root cause of this careless criminal behaviour."

@Jacques Jakes Nel advised:

"Stop supporting these stupid taxis."

@Stefan Le Roux stated:

"That's how they are, lawless!!!"

@Life observed:

"They do just what they want, even in front of the cops."

@Billy Gunn commented:

"And when the accident happens, it's the taxpayer's problem. It's insanity, they are devil's spawn..."

@Crizelda Buys claimed:

"That's why they steal the cables so that the trains can't operate, and they burn buses so that we can only rely on them. Reckless if you ask me. No law for them."

