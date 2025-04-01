A video shared by a content creator from the Eastern Cape shows a frightening moment when an angry cow charged at high speed toward an unsuspecting man walking along a road

The man missed serious injury by dodging out of the way at the last second, though he fell to the ground while the cow continued running past, unable to stop

Social media users reacted to the video with a mix of humour and concern, with some commenting on the accent of the person recording and others offering advice on the cow

An Eastern Cape resident captured a terrifying moment on camera when an enraged cow charged at full speed toward a pedestrian walking along a road. The content creator @EasternCapeisbeautiful, who regularly shares happenings from the province, recorded the incident through their fence as the dangerous situation unfolded just beyond their yard.

In the video, an agitated cow can be seen running at high speed as though something had angered it. The cow charges directly toward a person walking along the path, seemingly intent on ramming into them. Fortunately, the pedestrian managed to dodge at the last second, though they fell to the ground in the process. The cow, unable to stop due to its speed, continued running past, giving the person enough time to get up and move to safety.

Understanding cow aggression

Cows are generally peaceful animals, but they can become aggressive in certain situations. According to animal behaviour experts, before a cow attacks, it often displays warning signs including quick, erratic movements, raised ears, a flicking tail, and sometimes pawing at the ground.

When a cow feels threatened or wants to display dominance, it will often turn sideways to showcase its full size and lower its head to display its horns. The lower the head drops, the more dominant the cow is. Statistics show that cows account for approximately 33% of livestock-related injuries on farms, highlighting that these normally calm animals can pose serious dangers when agitated.

Animal experts recommend that if you encounter an aggressive cow, you should never run directly away from it. The best approach is to turn sideways to decrease your perceived size and walk away diagonally. If you must run, do so at right angles from the animal, as this forces the cow to keep changing direction, which tires it out.

Social media reactions

@Jalamba KaTshezi Kaizer asked:

"How do we save this na???😭😭😭"

@Lukholo Cewu commented:

"When she asks who first, it's annoying."

@Baxolile Bolo pointed out:

"You no longer force English on a Xhosa accent, it's like you're speaking Xhosa."

@Tsotso Siya joked:

"I wonder if the cow was with him🤣🤣🤣"

@Noyedwa Rangula advised:

"Don't run away like that, you are making it angry."

Other animal encounter stories

South Africans were recently thrilled by hilarious footage of a rebellious cow chasing villagers on a foggy day.

Briefly News also reported on a video that has emerged showing a stray cow barging into a traditional wedding ceremony in rural South Africa, charging directly at a bride seated on the ground and stabbing her with its horn.

also reported on a video that has emerged showing a stray cow barging into a traditional wedding ceremony in rural South Africa, charging directly at a bride seated on the ground and stabbing her with its horn. A content creator shared a surprising video showing a father carrying his newborn baby toward a bull for what many recognized as a traditional paternity test.

