A video has emerged showing a stray cow barging into a traditional wedding ceremony in rural South Africa, charging directly at a bride seated on the ground and stabbing her with its horn

The chaotic scene shows the groom and wedding guests desperately trying to defend the bride from the aggressive animal as it continues its attack

South Africans flooded the comment section with theories about what provoked the animal, with many suggesting the bride's red attire may have triggered the cow's aggressive behavior

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A post on how a cow stabbed a bride on her wedding day went viral. Images: sellyhutapea/Getty Images and NEIMUD/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

A bride's special day turned into a nightmare when a stray cow violently disrupted her wedding ceremony. The shocking incident, which occurred in a rural area in South Africa, was captured on video and shared on Facebook by content creator @EZamosmthethwa.

In the frightening footage, a traditional wedding ceremony is underway with the bride seated on the ground and the groom positioned behind her. Wedding guests stand around them on the grassy area, with mountains visible in the background. Without warning, a stray cow suddenly charges into the gathering, running straight toward the bride and attacking her with its horns.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The unexpected attack

The video shows the moment of panic as the groom immediately leaps to his feet to protect his bride while wedding guests rush forward to help fend off the aggressive animal. The cameraman, positioned behind the couple, ends up falling to the ground as the cow redirects its charge toward him as well.

The rural setting, with its open spaces and lack of fencing, likely contributed to the ease with which the stray animal could access the wedding ceremony. The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of hosting outdoor events in areas where livestock may be present.

According to cattle behaviour experts, bulls can become agitated for several reasons, such as feeling threatened, protecting their space, or reacting to unfamiliar sights, sounds, or colours. The colour red—often seen in traditional wedding outfits—can sometimes trigger aggression in cattle.

As herd animals, cattle usually react to danger by trying to escape. But if they feel trapped or threatened, they might switch to defense mode—charging and using their horns to protect themselves.

Several factors can trigger aggressive behavior in cattle:

Sudden movements or loud noises that startle them.

Perceived threats to their space or safety.

Maternal instincts, particularly in cows with calves.

Unfamiliar environments or people.

Bright or contrasting colours, especially red.

The bride's traditional attire, which included red fabrics, may have contributed to the cow's aggressive behavior. While cattle don't see red the same way humans do, they can perceive the contrast between red and other colors, which may agitate them in certain situations.

A cow decided to crash a wedding and not in the friendliest way. Images: @EZamosmthethwa

Source: Facebook

South Africans react

The terrifying video sparked numerous reactions from South Africans, with many suggesting potential reasons for the cow's aggressive behavior while others saw spiritual significance in the unusual event.

@Siyabonga_Mngomezulu pointed to a specific item of clothing:

"It's that red hat that caused the problem"

@Musa_Zwane simply stated:

"UMbala(Red)OBUMVU"

@Xolani_Dumisani joked about the cow's origin:

"That bull is from Spain 🇪🇸 😂"

@Bellville_Campus_MKSM offered a spiritual interpretation:

"This is a clear sign from amangasekho. Nina nombala obomvu niyabonakala anilusanga nibuka ne TV kakhulu."

@Lee_Johnson provided a practical explanation:

"It's how some animals behave."

@Deda_Slingo referred to local customs:

"how makoti khona okshaya amanzi la."

@Nokuthula_Mhlongo shared a personal experience:

"Yake yangijaha ngigqoke ingubo ebomvu ayiwufuni umbala obomvu."

@Mnotho_Mwelase suggested supernatural forces:

"😂😂😂 Muyek low omunt akalungile"

When animals disrupt human activities

Briefly News recently reported on a terrified homeowner and her helper who experienced heart-stopping moments when a monkey invaded their elegant residence, causing chaos throughout the house as it jumped from furniture to walls.

recently reported on a terrified homeowner and her helper who experienced heart-stopping moments when a monkey invaded their elegant residence, causing chaos throughout the house as it jumped from furniture to walls. Two surprisingly well-mannered baboons were caught on camera patiently waiting at a zebra crossing in Cape Town before carefully crossing the street, showing more road safety awareness than many human pedestrians.

A South African Afrikaner content creator sparked hilarious reactions with his video explaining why he speaks to his dogs in English rather than his native Afrikaans.

Source: Briefly News