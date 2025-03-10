One hun became the talk of town after she was rejected by a man over a marriage proposal

The TikTok video gained traction online, and the guy's reaction, along with his ex's entrance, caused a stir among people

Social media users reacted to the clip as they headed to the comments section expressing their thoughts

The world has evolved and many people are no longer following what society depicts even when it comes to marriage proposals. Women are now taking bold decisions to ask their man for their hand in marriage.

A woman's marriage proposal to her man, after begging him, left her rejected.

Marriage proposal gone wrong: Woman gets rejected after begging

A hun did just that in a shocking turn of events, the woman in America was left heartbroken after her marriage proposal went South.

In the video shared by TikTok user @kingmadenuke1999, the hun who desperately got down on one knee was brutally rejected, despite her pleading. The unexpected moment has taken the social media by storm, with many sharing their thoughts and reactions across various platforms.

The incident, which was captured on video and quickly went viral, shows the woman kneeling and begging her partner to accept her proposal. She dramatically poured out her emotions, asking the gent to marry her, but to her surprise, his baby mama, who is also his ex, walked in and watched in shock as she reacted.

Her partner turned down the proposal, leaving the woman in a state of disbelief and disappointment as he went on to say the following:

"I can't marry you...listen, you can't do this, get up. I can't."

The babe seemed visibly upset as she attempts to convince her partner, who remains firm in his decision to reject the offer. The emotional rollercoaster is clear in her face, and viewers could feel the intensity of the situation.

Many pointed out how the woman should have recognised the signs that her partner wasn’t ready for a commitment before taking such a bold step.

Netizens reacted to the clip with mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section sympathising with the woman’s vulnerability. The proposal rejection has sparked important conversations about relationships, honesty, and the value of clear communication. For the woman in the video, it’s a painful reminder that love cannot be forced, and sometimes, moving on is the best choice for both parties.

LondonRain said:

"Awe ain't no man in the world gonna get me on one knee proposing, listen to him he is telling you no."

Fancybaby29 expressed:

"Why is she begging him? For."

Itz Skay McCarthy wrote:

"I'm embarrassed for her."

Sapphire replied:

"This is out of order because first God said when a man finds his wife, he finds a good thing. Second you’re taking away from that man. This is not our place."

2sophisticated shared:

"Girlll get up no ma'am it says when a man finds a woman he finds a good thing!"

Fatush commented:

"It’s so embarrassing."

A woman was rejected by her man after begging him to marry her.

