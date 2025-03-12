"Askies, Mama": Mzansi Woman Apologises for Becoming a Security Guard, SA Reacts

A young hun touched the hearts of many people on the internet after a video of her apologising to her mother surfaced online

The lady expressed how she is a security guard in the TikTok footage, which caught many's attention

South Africans reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi touched the hearts of many people through her heartfelt video, which she shared on social media.

A lady apologised to her mother for becoming a security guard, which touched many people in South Africa. Image: @zazambokane1

Source: TikTok

Woman apologises for becoming a security guard

The clip of the hun has since gone viral on the internet, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

While taking to her TikTok account under the handle @zazambokane1 took the opportunity to extend her apologies to her mother, saying the following:

"Askies, I am sorry, mama, I ended up being a security guard."

Although @zazambokane1 did not envision herself in a security job, but had to take it due to life’s circumstances. Like many, she had dreams of a different career path but ultimately had to make ends meet. Her emotional confession resonated with social media users who understand the struggles of unemployment and the realities of the job market.

People questioned why she felt the need to apologise, arguing that security work is an essential and respectable profession. Some also pointed out that many people in South Africa are forced to take jobs outside their field of study due to limited opportunities.

Watch the heartfelt video below:

SA reacts to woman's apology to her mother

Mzansi netizens flooded the comments section as the hun's story sparked an important discussion about job dignity, financial struggles, and the importance of perseverance. Many sympathised with her, encouraging the young woman to embrace her job with pride, while others reminded @zazambokane1 that no work is shameful.

Celeste said:

"Nothing wrong with being a security guard. You have a job and can put food on the table. be proud of what you do girl."

Mambo Rambo Rampora expressed:

"Better days r yet to come ur way. Miss CEO or tomorrow."

Chippa shared:

"Worked as a security before, and I enjoyed every moment,t embrace it."

Dr. Lamondro commented:

"There is nothing wrong with that. You are getting your own baby girl."

Scotch advised the woman saying:

"Hustle is hustle baby, Mama be putting food on the table. And that's wassup."

SASAP replied:

"That’s just a path you have to walk through, keep going, you definitely will be where you want to be, you will tell your journey one day, ( nothing wrong to be a security)."

Godwin Manuel commented:

"Never be ashamed of your job and I'm sure your mom is proud of you....I am a guard myself and I make the most of it."

A woman expressed her heartfelt apologies to her mother for becoming a security guard. Image: @zazambokane1

Source: TikTok

3 Epic mother-and-daughter stories that left SA in laughter

Briefly News previously reported a strict mom was left in disbelief when her 32-year-old daughter had a conversation with a man.

previously reported a strict mom was left in disbelief when her 32-year-old daughter had a conversation with a man. Another non-nonsense mother hilariously shut down her daughter's Ibovu skincare routine in a viral clip.

A strict mother's heart melted over her newborn grandson despite her threats to kick her pregnant daughter out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News