Young activist Pieter Kriel revealed in a viral video that some of his family members have cut ties with him following his controversial statements

The 21-year-old from Heidelberg said that being attacked for speaking his truth shows he's heading in the right direction

Over 1,700 South Africans reacted to his confession, with many black followers supporting his honesty and encouraging him to continue speaking out

A young South African activist has opened up about the personal cost of speaking his truth, revealing that his controversial views have torn his family apart.

Pieter Kriel, the 21-year-old political commentator from Heidelberg, shared an emotional confession in early July on his Facebook page @realpieterkriel about how his outspoken opinions have affected his closest relationships.

In the candid video interview, Kriel admitted that his statements about Afrikaner refugees seeking asylum in America have caused deep rifts within his own family. He explained that several family members were so offended by his views that they had completely cut contact with him.

The young activist, who positions himself as a humanist fighting for equality and justice, has been vocal about his belief that there is no white genocide in South Africa. Instead, he argues that the country faces broader issues of racism and inequality that affect all racial groups.

Despite the pain of losing family members, Kriel sees their reaction as proof that his message is necessary. He believes that if people weren't being challenged by his words, he wouldn't be making the impact he's trying to achieve.

The activist explained that being someone who shares personal political opinions publicly means facing constant attacks, unlike entertainers who create content that most people enjoy. He acknowledged that speaking uncomfortable truths will almost always result in hatred from the majority, including from one's own family.

Kriel has built his reputation by challenging what he sees as misconceptions about South Africa's current situation. He argues that many of the problems facing the country could be solved if people were willing to confront the real issues instead of focusing on racial divisions.

His views on the Afrikaner refugee programme have been particularly divisive. He believes that those seeking asylum are not fleeing racial persecution but rather avoiding equality, a stance that has drawn criticism from many in the Afrikaner community and beyond.

Mzansi supports truth-telling activist

The video went viral with over 1,700 reactions, with many viewers expressing support for Kriel's courage to speak out despite personal consequences:

@Thulane Kuphala encouraged:

"At least you didn't lose yourself 🔥"

@Leonore Wildeman wrote:

"Amen, child... Because people don't want to hear your truth. Those who pushed you aside are not worth it to be with the person that you are. Continue speaking your truth, you have a lot in us... We'll be standing with you... Amandla✊️"

@Phumlani Peekay Kunene noted:

"In the process, you've gained more 'family members'. The ones who say, 'let's speak the truth' and the truth you speak, especially being white South African, is bound to offend many."

@Thobeka Dlali advised:

"Check your followers... If the majority is black... Go on, boy, that's the right direction. The rest don't matter❤️❤️🔥"

@JJ Lethwane supported:

"Stay real, brother, the family members you lost gained you a million more. Family ain't blood but common interest you share."

@Tebogo Selaluke praised:

"Broe, your truth will set you free, and your gift of being honest and challenging the life of the current and expressing yourself like you do is not easily believed. I admire you!"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

