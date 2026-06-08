A brave mother and her daughter managed to escape unharmed after four armed suspects attempted to rob them at their home

Upon realising she was trapped, the quick-thinking driver reversed her vehicle directly into the robbers' getaway car, causing them to panic

The forceful collision damaged the suspects' car, forcing all four criminals to abandon their car and flee the scene on foot

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A local mother went viral online after bravely fighting off armed robbers in her yard. Image: @Nuna_zd

Source: Twitter

A terrifying driveway ambush turned into an unexpected victory for a local mother after she used her own car to fight off four armed robbers. The security footage, which was originally sourced and verified by the News24 team, went viral after being shared on X by user @Nuna_za on 7 June 2026, leaving viewers shaken.

The footage captures the harrowing moment the mother and her daughter drove through their residential gate. Before the gate could close, the criminals' car pulled up behind them, parking directly in the centre of the driveway to block the automated gate from shutting. All four suspects jumped out of their car and swarmed the woman's car, dangling firearms and knocking on her windows to force her to open up. Inside the locked car, the mother kept a level head.

Brave mother smashed the robbers’ car

She revealed in the video shared by X user @Nuna_za that she had already pressed her emergency panic button and was focusing on calming her panicked daughter. Seeing an opening, the mother put her vehicle into reverse. She accelerated backwards with force, smashing directly into the suspects’ car. The impact disoriented the robbers, who rushed back toward their car in a panic. Refusing to back down, the mother struck their car a second time, startling the criminals to abandon their getaway car and run out of the premises on foot.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi slams criminals and praises the fearless driver

The video sparked a wave of anger and relief across social media, with viewers commending the mother for protecting her child under extreme pressure. Many called her brave, admitting that their own anger might have driven them to chase the suspects down the street after they ran away. Some pointed out that the suspects appeared to be amateurs who were new to the world of crime because they panicked so easily. They also questioned the authenticity of the firearms, noting that real criminals would have used them.

Viewers were shocked by the suspects’ bravery to enter the woman’s yard. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

User @Reginah_Thage said:

"They thought they won, kanti she was ready for them."

User @Ghaust commented:

"The way those guys scattered like roaches when she reversed. Bro went from ‘this is my car now’ to Olympic sprinting in three seconds."

User @Nuna_zd shared:

"You can tell they are amateurs. They were all over the place, like headless chickens."

User @Mbaimbaivhahan1 said:

"Such a brave lady."

User @Lerato34391 asked:

"Are you sure those were real guns? I doubt I mean who does that? Telling the driver to open a door with a gun in your hand?"

User @Moniliawhla commented:

"I love this video and told my daughters I would do the same. In fact, I would chase them down. They were horrified."

3 Briefly News articles about robberies

A glamorous night out took a sharp turn when men booked at a penthouse in Cape Town were allegedly robbed of designer clothes and shoes, and cash by women they met at a club.

A Cape Town e-hailing driver was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men who requested a ride, and the incident was caught on a dashcam.

A woman was tricked into stepping out of her car after being told by a man that something on the side of her car was wrong, prompting her to step out, while another opened the passenger door to steal her purse.

Source: Briefly News