A glamorous night out took a sharp turn when men booked at a penthouse in Cape Town were allegedly robbed by women they met at a club

The video shared on X left viewers shocked as they discussed the dangers the men faced after they were allegedly drugged by women

Social media users were in disbelief, with some warning others about the dangers of trusting strangers after drinking

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Security footage captured three women leaving the Bantry Bay penthouse in the early hours of the morning. Image:@Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Three women were caught by the security camera at high-end apartments in Bantry Bay, exiting with bags which allegedly did not belong to them.

The clip was shared on X by @Abramjee on 30 April 2026, where it gained 211K views and over 100 comments from viewers who warned of leaving hangout spots with strangers.

Footage from the penthouse security showed the trio moving towards the door, carrying suitcases and designer-label shopping bags. After figuring out how to open the security door, they exited the foyer at 05:00 AM.

The police search for the Bantry Bay alleged robbers

The creator X user @Abramjee shared more details in the caption. He said the police were searching for suspects who allegedly drugged and robbed visitors at a Bantry Bay penthouse in Cape Town over the weekend of 27 April 2026. He further shared that the victims met the women at Ayepyep restaurant. It is further alleged that the trio had valuable items worth about R300,000, which included cellphones, clothes, and cash.

Watch the X video below:

SA discusses the robbery allegations

The clip gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments feed to share their opinions on the matter. Many viewers advised men not to trust easily, especially after they have had some alcoholic beverages, warning that some people go to the groove on a mission. Some said the men were careless for taking strangers to their home where they keep their valuables. While many viewers asked for a video of the women coming in, one viewer explained that they might be intentional in not showing it. He guessed that the people who lost valuables might also be shown in the clip, as they possibly came in with them.

Viewers were shocked to learn that the trio reportedly drugged the men before allegedly cleaning them out. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Cmphiwe_K said:

"Baddies are in business, OMG."

User @@funnyMojo commented:

"They won't show them coming in because then you will see who they stole from, and I am sure they do not wanna be seen, lol."

User @sikhulile shared:

"Mara, my gender, let's stop this nuisance of taking baddies from the groove to our homes, they will wipe us clean."

User @SakkieSakkie2 warned:

"One day, they will kill you and take you in those bags. Stop taking strangers to your hotel room or home."

User @MoviePlugs commented:

"Gents in the Mother City, learn from this. Never take randoms you meet at Ayepyep or any groove back to your spot. One night of vibes is a R300k lesson. Stay woke, use protection for your wallet too. Contact the number if you know them."

User @moloij said:

"Gents never learn, every week the same story, we gong to long weekend again, we will be here again next week for the same thing. Gents never learn at all."

3 Briefly News articles about roberries

A Cape Town e-hailing driver was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men who requested a ride, and the incident was caught on a dashcam.

A content creator was forced to abandon her live broadcast after gunshots rang out during an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Thembisa.

A woman was tricked into stepping out of her car after being told by a man that something on the side of her car was wrong, prompting her to step out, while another opened the passenger door to steal her purse.

Source: Briefly News