A social activist discusses Peet and Mel Viljoen's statement while on a seven-week detention in a US immigration facility

The update shared on TikTok also touched on Peet's views of Donald Trump as a leader, which is a contrast to the 'friend' he had previously called him

Social media users flooded the comments section debating their statement, while others felt that the couple was finally facing the consequences of their actions

Peet and Mel Viljoen claim their arrest on allegations of shoplifting is all a misunderstanding. Image: @melviljoenmiami

Source: TikTok

The controversial Viljoen couple made headlines once again after trading their luxury lifestyle for a prison cell in the US following a series of legal blunders.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @biancasays3 on 27 April 2026, attracting many viewers who enjoy the creator's content.

The couple’s legal troubles began with what they called a ‘misunderstanding’ at a grocery store self-checkout, where they were accused of stealing over $5,300 worth of goods. Beyond the shoplifting charges, they are also embroiled in a battle with immigration authorities over allegations that they overstayed their tourist visas.

Peet and Mel Viljoen speak out in ICE detention

Despite the grim conditions Peet described, including sleeping on floors and limited food, the couple remains insistent on staying in America. TikTok user @biancasays3 noted that the couple still claims that the US is a thousand times better than South Africa, which they continue to criticise. The South African lawyer said that he and his wife were now world famous, comparing his scandal to Kim Kardashian being famous for controversy.

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Briefly News reached out to Bianca for a comment. At the time of publishing, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the couple's statement

The clip gained massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who debated the Pretoria couple's latest news. Many viewers praised Bianca for her well-researched and ethical reporting, saying her content was addictive. Some viewers said the grass is not always greener on the other side, noting how the couple thought their move to the US was their ticket to freedom. One user jokingly said that Piet would sue the US president for inconveniencing them. Others felt no pity for the Afrikaner couple, saying they deserved everything they were getting.

Peet described the detention conditions as brutal, citing a lack of food and proper sleeping arrangements. Image: @melviljoenmiami

Source: Instagram

User @VLM said:

"Couldn't happen to a more deserving couple 🫶🏾."

User @chamm744 joked:

"Peet is going to sue Trump for inconveniencing them! Watch, he is going to take them on 🤭😁."

User @Bronwyn Pearce commented:

"Have you reached out to Tammy Taylor to hear what she has to say about all of this?"

User @MiaArehone&Oritonda added:

"Your content is so addictive, the way you narrate is so refreshing 🥰."

User @Riri_Sarebear shared:

"What I love about your content is that it's true, which is rare these days on socials and the world of AI."

User @CarolinaBudgie said:

"Felons don’t get asylum!! In his dreams."

3 Briefly News articles about Peet and Mel Viljoen

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old clip about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

A local woman's shocked and humorous reaction to seeing the Viljoens' mug shots after their arrest left social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News