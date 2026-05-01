Sol Phenduka reacted to a case involving a 26-year-old Brazilian transgender suspect arrested at OR Tambo with R8.7 million worth of cocaine

A video of the suspect's request during a court appearance prompted the Podcast and Chill host to ask a question on Thursday, 30 April 2026

His comment gained traction and divided opinion on X, with some accusing him of being insensitive, while others answered the question he raised

Sol Phenduka ruffled feathers after a Brazilian transgender person appeared in court. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, MDNnewss/X

Source: UGC

Seasoned broadcaster Sol Phenduka has weighed in on a video of a Brazilian transgender who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport with R8.7 million worth of cocaine. The Podcast and Chill reacted to a video of the Brazilian suspect in court with a thought-provoking question.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was arrested on Sunday, 26 April 2026, following intelligence-led operations.

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, current affairs and entertainment blogger MDNNews shared a video of the Brazilian during their court appearance on X (Twitter). In the video, the Brazilian transgender’s legal team informed the court that they had asked to be addressed as 'she'.

Sol Phenduka reacts to Brazilian transgender's request in court

As South Africans weighed in on the video, Sol Phenduka joined the chat with his characteristic wit. Apart from his witty remarks, Sol Phenduka also asked where the transgender woman would serve their sentence after they are sentenced. The post was captioned:

“Transgender with an agenda of committing transatlantic crimes. I wonder what prison SHE'S getting sent to.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka's question about Brazilian transgender

The post gained traction on the microblogging website and sparked a cocktail of reactions. Phenduka’s post ruffled a few feathers, with some netizens reprimanding him. Others answered Phenduka’s question with names of prisons the Brazilian is likely to be sent to.

Here are some of the comments:

@StHonorable said:

“Obviously, she's going to Mordabbee prison. Most of the mules who are arrested at OR Tambo go there. It's only those who were born women who go to Sun City Female prison.”

@TheeOssy_Oswald reprimanded:

“Ok, now that is undertones of being transphobic, Sol. Remember, you live with transgender people in SA.”

@Modise_Ntlou criticised:

“Naah, it didn't land. The whole point is, punch lines must be quick and easy to catch, but we move ❤️”

@MicahDaMusic suggested:

“Lol, they must be sent back to their country. Is there a law that allows criminals from a certain country to be judged by the law of their country of origin, even if they committed a crime in another country? Otherwise, just send them back home.”

@FollowMakhi answered:

“I just checked; they stay in single cells in a female prison.”

@GrandmasterRa_ asked:

“What happened to the drugs that she was with?”

Mzansi reacted to Sol Phenduka's question about Brazilian transgender. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka reacts to MaWhoo being linked to corruption case

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MacGyver Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka discussed rumours linking MaWhoo to Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

MacG took a swipe at Cyan Boujee, while Sol Phenduka reacted passionately and offered MaWhoo career advice.

Source: Briefly News