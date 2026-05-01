On Monday, 27 April 2026, MacGyver Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka discussed rumours linking MaWhoo to Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla

MacG took a swipe at Cyan Boujee, while Sol Phenduka reacted passionately and offered MaWhoo career advice

While some social media users defended MaWhoo, others brought up her past profession before she ventured into music

MacG and Sol Phenduka weighed in on MaWhoo's link to an alleged corrupt official. Image: macgunleashed/Instagram, MaWhoo/Facebook, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

Popular podcasters MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka weighed in on rumours that MaWhoo dated corruption-accused Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Lerutla.

The Ukhozi FM 2024 Song of the Year winner, together with Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee, were linked to Lerutla following his arrest. An X (Twitter) user even implored the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to check whether the trio were beneficiaries of stolen funds.

During a Podcast and Chill episode that aired on MacG’s YouTube channel on Monday, 27 April 2026, Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady and MacG discussed MaWhoo’s name being linked to Lerutla.

MacG and Sol Phenduka discuss claims linking MaWhoo to corruption case

Sol Phenduka passionately expressed disappointment that MaWhoo’s name was among the list of baddies who had allegedly benefited from corruption. The former Kaya FM host questioned how the singer’s name was popping up alongside less talented individuals.

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“MaWhoo is so talented. Why is she popping up in these things, and you are so talented? You're making a killing. You've got the talent, you've got the hits, you've got the catalogue, you're gigging. You're earning good money. Why are you being brought up with slayqueens? Slayqueens who are not that talented,” Sol Phenduka said.

Ghost Lady explained that MaWhoo had signalled to tenderpreneurs that she was available to date them through her comments about girlfriend allowance.

“MaWhoo positioned herself like that when she started talking about how much she must get from a man. That's when it's like literally you are putting yourself out there, advertising yourself like out for,” Ghost Lady said.

Sol Phenduka suggested that MaWhoo should focus on her music career rather than chasing the soft life by dating tenderpreneurs.

“God has blessed you with an amazing talent and a way to get yourself out of poverty, which he has. You know she's gone; you're earning. You're an A-list artist, you're a festival headline,” Sol Phenduka added.

MacG agreed with Sol Phenduka and took a swipe at Cyan Boujee, explaining why dating a tenderpreneur would be more acceptable for her than MaWhoo.

“You're right, you're right, Phenduka. With like a Cyan, it makes sense ‘cause she’s got no talent. You understand what I’m saying? She has to make ends meet,” MacG said.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka and MacG's comments on MaWhoo

In the comments, South Africans reacted to Sol Phenduka’s passionate reaction. While some resurfaced MaWhoo’s past as an adult content creator, others agreed with Sol.

Here are some of the comments:

@NokweXolan74908 asked:

“Who doesn't want free money? Talented or not, they are all after money, and these political thieves are making it available.”

@DiablosFou quoted:

“You can take me out of the ghetto, but you can't take the ghetto out of me ~ K.O”

@Mukovhe24 said:

“Maybe he forgot that she was selling content at some point.”

@LushIceBabe claimed:

“When you are in, it’s hard to come out.”

Sol Phenduka questioned why MaWhoo was allegedly dating questionable individuals. Image: MaWhoo/Facebook, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

SIU responds to MaWhoo investigation claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the SIU reacted to allegations that it was investigating Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo.

In a statement on X, the SIU explained how its investigations work and how members of the public can submit tip-offs.

Source: Briefly News