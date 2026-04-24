On Thursday, 23 April 2026, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reacted to allegations that it was investigating Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo

In a statement on X, the SIU explained how its investigations work and how members of the public can submit tip-offs

Social media users reacted strongly, with some urging the SIU to do lifestyle audits for popular figures

SIU reacted to allegations that it was investigating Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo. Image: cyan.boujee24, _sithelo, mawhoo

Source: Instagram

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has responded to rumours that they are investigating whether Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo benefited from proceeds of corruption.

This comes after a social media user implored the SIU to investigate the three women following rumours that they were romantically linked to Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Lerutla.

On Thursday, 23 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @LadyAbahambe alleged that the SIU was investigating Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo. The post alleged that the SIU sought to establish whether funds meant for Ekurhuleni were transferred into the accounts and converted for personal use. The post read:

“’Allegedly’ SIU EXPANDS PROBE INTO LERUTLA CASE, TARGETS INFLUENCERS’ ASSETS The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has widened its forensic investigation into arrested Kagiso Lerutla. The expanded probe will now include several high-profile social media personalities, with the SIU seeking access to bank accounts and asset registries. Those named include Thandeka Ngema, Sithelo Shozi, and Honour Zuma. Investigators are probing allegations that public funds from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality may have been diverted to acquire luxury assets registered in the names of third parties.”

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See the post below:

SIU reacts to viral claims involving Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo

The SIU later responded on its official X account, labelling the allegations it was probing Cyan Boujee, MaWhoo and Sithelo Shozi as fake news.

The unit explained that it does not investigate people directly, but rather focuses on procurement processes within state institutions and government departments. According to the SIU, those investigations may later identify individuals linked to wrongdoing.

“FAKE NEWS! #KnowYourSIU| 1. The SIU does not target people, nor do we investigate people. We investigate procurement processes in State Institutions and all levels of government departments, and it's through these processes that we find people who are responsible. In simple terms, we follow the money, and the money leads us to people,” part of the response read.

The SIU also clarified that it does not open investigations on its own. It said cases usually begin after receiving allegations or tip-offs, which are then assessed before a request is sent to the President for authorisation.

The unit encouraged whistleblowers to use its hotline and email to report suspected wrongdoing. Part of the response read:

“2. The law that governs the SIU states that the SIU does not identify its own investigations. We receive allegations, which we then assess to see if falls within our mandate, and we write a motivation for a proclamation to the President for authorisation. We rely on whistleblowers or people reporting to our hotline, which is 0800 037 774. Email siu@thehotline.co.za.”

See the response below:

SA reacts to SIU's response about baddies

The SIU’s response sparked debate online. Some users warned that careless allegations on social media could end in defamation lawsuits. Another group urged the SIU to use the claims as a starting point for lifestyle audits and further checks.

Here are some of the comments:

@Afriforeal2 joked:

“Can you investigate them. Why do they keep on feeding us fake news?”

@MothabeneS warned:

“Lol, and it doesn't take time here on X. Soon, someone is going to be sued for defamation of character.”

@Im_Eugene_ asked:

“But now that we’re here, and this information has been brought to your attention, why don’t you go after these beneficiaries and accomplices? Look at it as a bottom-up approach/lifestyle audit.”

Mzansi reacted after the SIU addressed Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo allegations. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Musa Mseleku dragged into corruption debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Uthando Nes'thembu star and businessman Musa Mseleku was mentioned during an online corruption debate.

The wider discussion started after reports that the SIU seized 17 houses, seven cars and assets linked to an alleged R76.5 million Eskom fraud case.

Source: Briefly News