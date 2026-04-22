On Tuesday, 21 April 2026, Uthando Nes'thembu star and businessman Musa Mseleku was mentioned during an online corruption debate

The wider discussion started after reports that the SIU seized 17 houses, seven cars and assets linked to an alleged R76.5 million Eskom fraud case

The comments section split into humour, criticism and defence, with some mocking Mseleku while others defended him

Musa Mseleku's name was mentioned in a discussion about corruption. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku has found himself trending after social media users dragged his name into a wider debate about corruption in South Africa.

The discussion gained momentum following the recent arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla, as well as reports that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) seized Siyabonga Nkosi's 17 houses and seven cars over an alleged R76.5 million Eskom fraud case.

As many South Africans reacted with anger and disbelief over the allegations, some users began naming business figures they believe operate legitimately. Musa Mseleku’s name quickly entered the conversation.

Musa Mseleku dragged into corruption debate

On Tuesday, 21 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @destiny_ndlovu declared that Musa Mseleku is the only businessman in South Africa who would not be arrested for corruption.

The X user took a cheeky jab at Mseleku, stating that he was a legit businessman, so much so that he couldn’t even afford medical aid when he was seriously ill. The post was captioned:

“The only man who won’t be arrested for corruption is Musa Mseleku. As a country, we all saw that he couldn’t even afford medical aid.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to declaration that Musa Mseleku is a legit businessman

In the comments, social media users flooded the comments with jokes and criticism. Some users continued the jokes, while others defended Mseleku.

Here are some of the comments:

@mandisamazibuk6 joked:

“Ya'll won't let the medical aid thing slide, I see. But it's safe to say bamdla he is safe lo. We can trust him on the business side.”

@Thooso_M said:

“He couldn’t afford to take his wives’ houses on credit🤣”

@DeenickJ criticised:

“Most of y’all making fun of that situation don’t even have it yourself, nor can y’all afford it. Like y’all so weird for wanting to laugh at people for things y’all also can’t afford.”

@MrNaturesdrip remarked:

“All those KZN high rollers tenders were blocked by Dean McPherson, bo MaMkhize and the rest, it's just a matter of time they are arrested, if Mkhwanazi is serious, he should deal with them too.”

@FromMomsHeart said:

“And that he is basically going 50/50 with MaKhumalo on expenses.”

@KwenaMCosta2 requested:

“Please don’t put him in the spotlight, we still need the drama hle.”

Mzansi reacted to a declaration that Musa Mseleku is a legit businessman. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku makes threat regarding MaKhumalo

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Musa Mseleku threatened to expose the real reason MaKhumalo is unable to bear him children.

Mseleku's threat came after his first wife, MaCele, claimed that MaKhumalo had a child before she joined the family.

Source: Briefly News