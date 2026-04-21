A snippet of Mzansi Magic's Uthando Nes'thembu's upcoming episode has raised many eyebrows,

Speaking to one of the therapists, Mseleku re-emphasised his main goal with polygamy, saying he wants to have many children

He specifically aimed at MaKhumalo, explaining that he will one day expose the root cause of her inability to bear him children

Musa Mseleku has allegedly spoken about the real reason for MaKhumalo’s fertility problems. Image: Thobilek, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku has hinted that there is a deeper reason for MaKhumalo's inability to bear him children.

On Season 9 of the reality TV show, it was revealed by MaCele that MaKhumalo had fallen pregnant before she met Musa Mseleku. It remains unclear whether she continued and had the baby, or not, but the latest clip puts things into perspective.

Does Thobile have a child?

It all started when the matriarch hit back at MaKhumalo, saying Khumalo has a secret child, whom she welcomed out of wedlock.

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“Don’t you know that she had a child before she joined the Mseleku family? Don’t you know that anymore?” MaCele asked.

Musa then hinted that the statement might be true, but refrained from speaking much about it.

“I’m not denying that she had a child. I’m not denying that, you, see?” Musa Mseleku said.

Musa Mseleku apparently threatened to expose MaKhumalo. Image: Musamseleku, Thobilek

Source: Instagram

Musa threatens to expose MaKhumalo

Musa Mseleku and the therapist were discussing his main goal with isthembu, saying he wanted to have many children.

She then responds by saying, "It's not like MaKhumalo is completely infertile; she has a child, she has gotten pregnant several times."

Musa then threatens, "One day, I will speak out and expose why she is having the challenges that she has."

The snippet is from the upcoming episodes, which will air this week, on Wednesday and Thursday, on Mzansi Magic.

Viewers had their say, and it is not looking pretty:

@PhutiPela questioned:

"So Thobile might really have a child we don’t know about. Because this lady can’t simply be referring to Mpilo. And uMusa is soooo?"

@PhutiPela added:

"And you know what really hurts me now? That we’re actively discussing a woman’s fertility issues on social media. Yerrrr."

@Veevee2517 questioned:

"But guys, do you honestly think Mak would rather raise another woman’s child than her own?"

@_thangana stated:

"This could also mean she was pregnant. Ekhaya, even if you had miscarriages…when they talk about you bathi unabo abantwana, meaning you are capable of conceiving, dead or alive, you have kids in your womb."

MaKhwela pokes fun at Thobile MaKhumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Samke MaKhwela got trolled online for poking fun at Thobile MaKhumalo via a very cheeky Instagram post.

Musa Mseleku's fifth wife has always been a hot topic in the marriage, especially in Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu. Reacting to her post, Mzansi dragged MaKhwela, while some people defended her, seeing how Thobile had previously trolled her in the past.

@Ado941952954704 with the caption:

"Samke is so messy. Apparently the second frame is a clan name of MaK’s ex-boyfriend, the one Mseleku took her from. Aii nami angazi angazi," she wrote.

Source: Briefly News