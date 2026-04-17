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Musa Mseleku’s First Wife MaCele Claims MaKhumalo Has a Child in Latest ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ Episode
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Musa Mseleku’s First Wife MaCele Claims MaKhumalo Has a Child in Latest ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ Episode

by  Tayananiswa Zvikaramba
3 min read
  • During an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu that aired on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku made a stunning claim about MaKhumalo
  • MaKhumalo previously spoke about the hurtful remarks MaCele made regarding her inability to have children
  • Social media users accused MaCele of trying to discredit MaKhumalo, while others speculated about the child’s identity and background

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MaCeke claims MaKhumalo has a child
MaCele alleged MaKhumalo had a baby. Image: thobilek, abongwe_mseleku
Source: Instagram

South Africans were left stunned after Musa Mseleku’s first wife, Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, claimed that her sister wife, Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo, has a child during the latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu.

MaKhumalo previously revealed the harsh comments MaCele said regarding her inability to have children.

During an episode of the award-winning series on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, MaCele claimed that MaKhumalo has a child from a previous relationship.

MaCele stuns viewers with claim about MaKhumalo’s hidden past

In a snippet shared on X (Twitter) by controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula on Thursday, 16 April 2026, MaCele confronted Musa Mseleku about MaKhumalo’s child before she became his wife.

Read also

Mzansi erupts after Samke MaKhwela throws major shade at Thobile MaKhumalo

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When the polygamous businessman appeared to have forgotten, MaCele reprimanded him.

“Don’t you know that she had a child before she joined the Mseleku family? Don’t you know that anymore?” MaCele asked.

Musa Mseleku then agrees that MaKhumalo had a child from a previous relationship before he married her.

“I’m not denying that she had a child. I’m not denying that, you, see?” Musa Mseleku said.

Watch the video below:

SA stunned after MaCele claims MaKhumalo has a child

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some urged MaKhumalo to respond, others weighed in on MaCele’s claims with speculation.

Here are some of the comments:

@LihleonX claimed:

“Lies lies, lies 😂😂😂😂 this one just wants to discredit Thobile.”

@ngwanamahlaba said:

“People on this App were trolling this poor woman for no reason😂😂Am so happy when she’s firing back to their faves.”

@GeeBeeVon theorised:

“I suspect Musa used to chow MaK when she was younger and a worker at Musa's company, like a boss chowing the secretary, then she got pregnant, then Musa rushed to marry her. But what happened to that child?”

Read also

Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba melt hearts with pregnancy reveal: "God has blessed us"

@LungstarSibiya said:

“This woman will never admit that she married a serial liar. Musa keeps playing her on many occasions, and she doesn’t learn. He was probably the baby daddy in secret - I don’t trust him.”

@Lethabo_____ alleged:

“It's not shocking. Even MaSaule had a child before marrying Earthly King. MaCele is just bitter.”

@teeBhelekazi asked:

“Mseleku is still failing to call uMacele into order🚮🚮Why didn’t she ask Thobile at the retreat?”
MaCele claims MaKhumalo has a child
Mzansi reacted to MaCele allegations MaKhumalo has a child. Image: musamseleku
Source: Instagram

Fans admire MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe's sisterhood

While MaKhumalo and MaCele have a strained relationship, that is not the case with other sister wives.

Briefly News previously reported that the bond between Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo and Mbali "MaNgwabe" Ngwabe was praised by fans.

This was after new photos of the ladies in matching traditional attire went viral online.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba avatar

Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za

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Musa MselekuUthando Nesthembu
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