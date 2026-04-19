Mpumelelo Mseleku Mocks Dad Musa Mseleku and Sister Sne Mseleku’s Pregnancy Announcement Scene
- Uthando Nes'thembu viewers were left floored following the latest episode, where Sne Mseleku broke the news of her pregnancy to her father
- Musa Mseleku's reaction went viral, with his son, Mpumelelo Mseleku, mocking him on his Instagram page
- In another post, Mpumelelo trolled his sister, Sne Mseleku, poking fun at her latest pregnancy
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Mpumelelo Mseleku had social media users floored when he mocked his sister, Sne Mseleku and their father, businessman Musa Mseleku.
This was after the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, where the beach scene had viewers rushing to their social media accounts to share their unfiltered thoughts.
Mpumelelo mocks dad Musa Mseleku
In the scene, Sne broke the pregnancy news to her very disappointed dad, Musa Mseleku. Reacting, Musa almost cried when Sne told him she was expecting her fourth child. He asked her where the child would stay and why she does not use prevention methods.
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Finding amusement in this, Mpumelelo took to Instagram to re-enact the scene, and the woman who was recording him was howling.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Mzansi had a mix of reactions, ranging from hilarious to some people calling him out:
tani_katz exclaimed:
"You're making fun of her, but she's your sister, how disrespectful you are, wena !!! Sies nxa God will judge you."
voilet7050 stated:
"Guys, it's not that deep. She knows they are a family, and Sne knows her brother loves her. Don't take things personally, he was just having fun."
lungiekivaya laughed:
"I just want to know why that scene was shot at the beach. Because he really needed to sit down for this one."
sophy_aphane laughed:
"I’d also make fun of someone like Sne Yooh. Sne is the type that goes around telling boys that her father is rich, that's why they all give her babies."
In another post, Mpumelelo shared a photo with his dad, Musa, wearing matching outfits. He further poked his sister Sne Mseleku for not using prevention.
"We do bedroom activities, but our women do not get pregnant because they prevent. Kodwa Sne," he laughed.
Mzansi continued to slam Sbindi and his father. Okuhle. mdayise reacted, "The caption???? Like father, like son, sana."
Tumi_XO said:
"He is laughing a little too hard for someone who has 4 kids. He is no better."
Samke trolls MaKhumalo amid baby news
In a previous report from Briefly News, Samke MaKhwela got dragged online for poking fun at Thobile MaKhumalo, via a very cheeky Instagram post
Khwela, who is Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, has always been a hot topic in the marriage, especially in Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu. the fifth wife of Musa Mseleku posted a video of her singing a song about Mapholoba. Apparently, this was a direct jab at Thobile, whose ex is of that clan name.
Reacting to her post, Mzansi dragged MaKhwela, while some people defended her, seeing how Thobile had previously trolled her in the past
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za