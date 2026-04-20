South African businessman Musa Mseleku recently clapped back at his son Mpumelelo Mseleku for mocking him

On his Instagram page, Mpumelelo poked fun of his reaction to Sne's pregnancy on Uthando Nes'thembu

Following the latest episode, where Sne Mseleku broke the news of her pregnancy to her father, Musa's blunt response has fans turning the scene into a joke

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Musa Mseleku responded to son, Mpumelelo Mseleku's shade. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Polygamist Musa Mseleku responded to his son's shade. After Mzansi defended him, it seems as though Musa was not at all offended, but he did warn Mpumelelo Mseleku of the supposed reality that awaits him.

Musa responds to Mpumelelo's shade

Responding to Sbindi Mseleku's viral video, Musa said he should not mock him because he, too, has girl children, who will grow up one day and he will suffer the same fate.

"I saw you making fun of me when I was reacting to Sne's pregnancy," he said. "You know my boy, one day your kids will grow up and they will do the same thing to you," he cheekily warned.

However, not paying his dad any mind, Mpumelelo continued mocking him but it was all laughs.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi split on Mseleku's video

Below are some of the reactions to Mseleku's video:

Magqibs170368 was concerned:

"Did you hear that curse? We are a generation that doesn’t value the power of a tongue. This man just cursed his son like it is nothing."

Mpho_swandle dragged MaCele into it:

"I know you are a good father inkinga is your earthly queen ekwenzisa a maphutha just to settle the score, I watching all your seasons for your show and all the wrong things comes from your first wife. I thinkit is time for you to reshuffle. Even us, whene we don't work well at work we get demoted."

manyosi.delwa

"You guys were being forward saying Mpumelelo was being disrespectful, look now, Musa is even laughing."

phumzizo said:

"Nothing beats kids trolling their parents, so sweet."

prude_ncesithole replied:

"So good to see them laughing together. "

Roseymaps shared:

"Musa is an example that you can still be a good a father, even though your own father was absent."

gotyeongama asked:

"The worst things is that Mpumelelo and Sne, same WhatsApp group, her only crime is that she is a girl. Isn’t that concerning?"

Musa Mseleku trolled Mpumelelo Mseleku following epic episode. Image: Sbindimseleku

Source: Instagram

Samke trolls MaKhumalo amid baby news

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's fifth wife Samke MaKhwela got dragged online for poking fun at Thobile MaKhumalo, via a very cheeky Instagram post.

Fans finally got introduced to MaKhwela in Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu. The fifth wife of Musa Mseleku posted a video of her singing a song about Mapholoba. Fans noted that this was a direct jab at Thobile, whose ex is of that clan name.

Reacting to her IG post, Mzansi dragged MaKhwela, while some people defended her, seeing how Thobile had previously trolled her in the past.

Source: Briefly News