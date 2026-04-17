South African DJ Oscar Mbo revealed his latest big purchase that left many people inspired and taking notes

Oscar bought a piece of land, and he revealed the plans that he has for it, not only for himself but also for his family

The move left SA in awe, especially since Oscar Mbo had finished building a home for his baby mama and son

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Oscar Mbo bought land for his family and his children. Image: Oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most famous DJs, Oscar Mbo, recently purchased land.

After completing his family home in December 2025, Mbo added another property to his list of assets and Mzansi can't help but take notes.

Oscar's latest purchase inspires SA

Talk about big money moves! Oscar Mbo's family has another reason to smile after the muso purchased more land.

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Mbo was a trending topic after he showed off his piece of land, revealing that he would be building a holiday home. Mbo said the land is situated in a mountainous area and that it was a dream of his.

"A holiday home in the mountains was once a dream, not anymore," he proudly said, showing a photo of the land with his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha showing in one of the frames.

SA was left so inspired by this, especially looking at how the Yes God hit had finished building his home in December 2025.

Oscar Mbo has plans to build a holiday home for his family. Image: Oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Oscar's latest move

Sharing a screenshot from sa_hip_hop_ama_piano, @ChrisExcel trolled Kabza De Small when admiring Oscar's hard work. He brought back Kabza's rental scandal, while his friend Oscar has secured his second property.

"Oscar Mbo just bought land to build his house. While Kabza is still renting R180K a month," he wrote.

Mzansi reacted to the post:

pinkprincessdairys gushed:

"May God protect and continue to bless him and his family."

@guaptatana replied:

"Oscar Mbo is smart. He knows he can’t have another C-blak while Kabza knows he can cook another Khusela tomorrow."

@Candle_Kerese questioned:

"Side note.. Where does he get this long money?"

@OgnifmAsimok compared the two:

"Oscar has a very thin catalogue; he has to secure the future. Kabza's great-grandchildren will be eating money from Adiwele and all his hits in 100 years from now. That's the difference."

@ItsMomoMashhh said:

"Different strokes for different folks! Both are winning in their own way, but Oscar secured the bag properly. The music industry is risky; building a permanent home is definitely the safer move. Congrats to him."

@Masnackz exclaimed:

"I think having kids and a specific woman changes how you perceive life. No dude in their right mind would rent 100k for a building while he has kids he has to send to school and a legacy to build. Unless, obviously, you are still busy with girls. But the question is, UNTIL WHEN!"

Kabza shows off his wife

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa, looked stunning in new photos.

The couple, tied the knot in December 2023, with the amapiano pioneer inviting close friends. Fans can't get over how gorgeous Mrs Motha is, and they gished over her.

Source: Briefly News