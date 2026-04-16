Kabza De Small's Wife, Kamogelo Moropa Stuns In New Photos

Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa, stunned in new photos which were shared on X (Twitter)

The couple, who lead a private love life, tied the knot in December 2023, with the amapiano pioneer inviting close friends

Social media users can't get over how gorgeous Mrs Motha is, and they gished over her

Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Moropa looked stunning in new photos. Image: Kabelomotha, Kamogelo Geloo

Source: Instagram

Social media users can't get over how gorgeous Kabza De Small's wife is. The amapiano pioneer married his long-term partner, Kamogelo Geloo Moropa, in December 2023, and they keep a relatively private life.

SA gushes over Kabza's wife

The Bab' Motha hitmaker rarely posts his wife; however, Mzansi can't help but dig a little about the couple, who are also parents.

Especially following the cheating allegations, they stay away from social media but are active in their respective profiles.

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User @Kgadi_yaMoloto posted a new photo of Mrs Motha, with the caption:

"Kabza the Small has a very beautiful wife, man."

Kabza De Small's wife, Kamogelo Moropa, looked gorgeous in new photos. Image: Kamogelo Geloo Moropa

Source: Facebook

Days leading up to their wedding, Kabza gushed over Geloo with a sweet post dedicated to her. He posted a photo of her dressed in traditional attire and captioned it:

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Forever is in the one that brings out the best version of you. The beholder of my name, The carrier of my heart, The means to my smile, FOREVER IN MY HEART."

Kabza's cheating scandal revisited

Reacting to the photo, some people dragged Kabza over the cheating scandal. In 2024, Kabza was accused of having a side chick, who went on social media and spoke about their bedroom business. On X, @thabisomoyo__ rreshared screenshots of a woman posting photos with Kabza in bed.

"I've been with Kabza too, and all I can say is he likes big booties, but only lasts two minutes in bed."

She also alleged that he chases people away when she comes over, fearing that they might inform his wife:

"And he makes sure that it's you and him in the house alone so that the people he stays with won't see him because they will tell his wife."

The allegations were never addressed by the producer, so they remain a rumour.

Netizens reacted to Kabza's wife's photo:

@OgnifmAsimok reacted:

And he still cheats. Some men are dogs", man."

@ms_cheekbones claimed:

"I literally always see him with that light-skinned thick girl all the time".

@whatalongday607 gushed:

"Very cute, the allowance she gets sana. I’d be unbothered too."

@OgnifmAsimok blushed:

"She looks like she has that cute, whiney, sinus tone... Like she doesn't wanna talk...A ena... Maaana."

@SediBunny02 stated:

"Such a hot hun and down to earth also."

Kabza calls out music producer

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small went on social media to respond to his ex-signee's explosive claims from Piano Hub. Hulumeni posted several clips on TikTok detailing his alleged experience with the producer.

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some criticising Kabza for not addressing the issue directly, while others joked that he didn’t write the posts himself.

“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you when you’re full, then turn right and expect a handout when you’re starving again," the Instagram story read.

Source: Briefly News