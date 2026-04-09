On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Kabza De Small took to his Instagram stories and seemingly clapped back at his ex-signee's explosive claims

Former Piano Hub signee Hulumeni posted several clips on TikTok detailing his alleged experience

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions with some criticising Kabza for not addressing the issue directly, while others joked that he didn’t write the posts himself.

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Kabza De Small clapped back at ex-signee's explosive claims. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano producer and DJ Kabza De Small sparked reactions after seemingly clapping back at a disgruntled artist who was formerly signed to his record label, Piano Hub.

Kabza De Small has joined the growing list of record label owners accused of ill-treating their signees, something that has been levelled against his frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa, several times.

On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Kabza De Small clapped back at Hulumeni, an artist who was signed to his record label, Piano Hub.

This was after Hulumeni took to TikTok to complain about how he was mistreated at Kabza’s house, even though he was one of the hardest-working artists, helping with writing songs and doing house chores, but he was allegedly ignored and unpaid.

Watch one of Hulumeni’s videos below:

Kabza De Small claps back at his former artist Hulumeni

Taking to his official Instagram account, Kabza De Small fired back at Hulumeni, accusing him of being ungrateful.

“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you when you’re full, then turn right and expect a handout when you’re starving again 👊" the Instagram story read.

Kabza shared another self-help quote about people who aren’t accountable for their actions.

“People who blame others for their failures never overcome them. They simply move from problem to problem. To reach your potential, you must continually improve yourself, and you can’t do that if you don’t take responsibility for your actions and learn from your mistakes,” the quote read.

Entertainment blogger @TheAudioLabSA took a screenshot of one of Kabza De Small’s Instagram stories and shared it on its official X (Twitter) account.

See the post below:

SA reacts as Kabza De Small addresses Hulumeni's claims

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some criticised Kabza De Small for clapping back at Hulumeni instead of resolving the issue, others defended the Imithandazo hitmaker, arguing that everyone is responsible for their own success. Others joked that Kabza De Small had not written the Instagram stories.

Here are some of the comments:

@yangamessi criticised:

“Instead of addressing the artist. He’s busy copying and pasting quotes.”

@Billy_Mabhedla remarked:

“Kendrick said it best, ‘Big dog business, I will not hold your hand.’”

@moss_deep laughed:

“Kabza didn’t type that 😂”

@shonnelrose joked:

“He probably copied that elsewhere.”

@MO_kAtz7 claimed:

“Kabza did not write this. He definitely has someone running his Instagram.”

Kabza De Small reacted to his former signee's accusations. Image: zondabamthande

Source: TikTok

Video of Kabza De Small drinking gets Mzansi talking

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of Kabza De Small enjoying a night out with his friends surfaced online and instantly went viral.

The footage captured the before and after of the DJ/ producer's outing, from drinking cognac from the bottle to wreaking havoc among his buddies.

Source: Briefly News