DJ Maphorisa has finally responded to Samthing Soweto and added to their ongoing royalties dispute

The singer called Porry out for claiming that he produced his songs, and the producer shot back, saying Samthing Soweto wanted to be a smart guy

Mzansi weighed in on the musician's drama with opposing views and has seemingly taken sides

It's getting heated between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto as Porry breaks his silence after the singer claimed he never produced his songs.

DJ Maphorisa drags Samthing Soweto

It appears that the drama between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto is not ending anytime soon. In fact, the musicians are only getting started with airing each other's dirty laundry.

The royalties dispute went from a collaboration with Mas Musiq to Porry and the singer arguing over separate songs, tracks that Samthing Soweto claimed Porry never contributed to.

In several Twitter (X) posts, Samthing Soweto vented about his experience of being exploited by industry bigwigs, further claiming that he was never given masters to his debut album, Isphithiphithi.

In response to the posts, Porry retired his famous Instagram livestream and called Samthing out on X. He said the singer was trying to be slick and wanted to own all the masters without splitting with his fellow collaborators:

"Why do you want to own all the masters? Do we work for you now? Send an invoice so we can pay you for Amantombazane and Emcimbini and end it there. We're not kids.

"We can even give you your money back and own your masters, and if it goes there, you're gonna lose; don't try to be clever. You didn't want the song [Amalanga Awafani] out because you wanted to sabotage us. Now that people know your character, you're heating up."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's video

Netizens called Porry out for proving Samthing Soweto right by admitting that he robbed him:

leboclive asked:

"Are you now admitting that Samthing Soweto paid you for the masters, instead of receiving them for free like you said last time on your IG live?"

Minnawe3 said:

"This man is literally proving Samthing Soweto right."

PoshTeedkay asked:

"But you want to own it back after you sold them to him?"

Meanwhile, others are seemingly tired of the drama and offered solutions to their drama:

sibekoziyanda asked:

"Isn’t there an independent industry expert who can sit both of you down and assist in mediating and resolving this dispute?"

LeratorMm suggested:

"Maphorisa, just stop working with that man; he’s not a good person."

Mosky_Mothapo said:

"You have each other's numbers. Why don't you set an appointment, meet and solve this issue?"

MacG takes DJ Maphorisa's side

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG taking the controversial producer's side in his royalties drama.

Of course, this shocked many fans, with others suspecting that Porry's claims of having Podcast and Chill on his payroll were true after all.

